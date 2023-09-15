The city of Santa Fe recently hired a new communications director and a senior adviser to the city manager and mayor, a move that comes as City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic plans to step down.
Bustos-Mihelcic, who will become the new communications director for the New Mexico Department of Transportation, said her reason for the change is to have more time to spend with her husband and three sons.
She was named city clerk in December 2020 and stepped into the role in January 2021 at a salary of $115,000 following the departure of Yolanda Vigil, who had served in the position for about 26 years and had worked in city government for 40 years, according to a previous report in The New Mexican. Vigil earned just over $105,000 when she left.
While the city characterized Vigil's departure as a retirement, a city councilor at the time suggested she might have been pushed out. Vigil did not comment on why she was stepping down.
The city clerk position abruptly changed in 2019 from oversight of municipal elections to more focus on record-keeping when a state law shifted the city races to a larger local election in November overseen by the Santa Fe County clerk. A reorganization then moved the city's constituent and council services to the City Clerk’s Office to create what is known as the Community Engagement Department. When Bustos-Mihelcic was in the role, she served as the city's main spokesperson.
Bustos-Mihelcic joined the city in 2018 as the director of constituent and council services and previously served as a spokeswoman for Santa Fe County. She is currently earning $63.94 per hour, according to a city website, or nearly $133,000 annually.
She said Toon will earn about $119,000 and Akmal will earn a little over $115,500. Salaries for the positions previously were set at about $81,000 and $83,000, respectively, she said.
Amy Akmal, who operated her own public relations consulting firm, stepped into the city's communications director position this week. The job had been vacant for months.
“We are excited to finally be back in a place where we have been able to expand on the great work that our city clerk has done with her team in expanding the reach of our communications with the city,” City Manager John Blair said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting as he announced Akmal’s hiring.
Bernie Toon has been hired to serve as senior adviser to Blair and Mayor Alan Webber.
Toon most recently worked as the transit director for the city of Albuquerque and spent several decades as a staff member in the U.S. Senate, including serving as a chief of staff for politicians, including former U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingman of New Mexico, Bill Bradley and Joe Biden.
“He brings a real wealth of knowledge and policy and strategy, and is a real adult in the room, and we’re thrilled to have him here,” Blair said.
Akmal and Toon will report directly to Blair, as those positions were transferred from the City Clerk’s Office to the city manager in the budget for the current fiscal year, Bustos-Mihelcic said.