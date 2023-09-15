Amy Akmal and Bernie Toon

Amy Akmal and Bernie Toon

The city of Santa Fe recently hired a new communications director and a senior adviser to the city manager and mayor, a move that comes as City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic plans to step down.

Bustos-Mihelcic, who will become the new communications director for the New Mexico Department of Transportation, said her reason for the change is to have more time to spend with her husband and three sons. 

She was named city clerk in December 2020 and stepped into the role in January 2021 at a salary of $115,000 following the departure of Yolanda Vigil, who had served in the position for about 26 years and had worked in city government for 40 years, according to a previous report in The New Mexican. Vigil earned just over $105,000 when she left.

Recommended for you