Unkempt vegetation outside the Fogelson Library at the midtown campus on Monday. The city proposed in its capital outlay funding wish list that $2 million be used to turn the unused facility, closed in 2018, into a central library branch for the city.
The interior of the unused Fogelson Library at the midtown campus is shown Monday. The city proposed in its capital outlay funding wish list that $2 million be used to turn the unused facility, closed in 2018 along with the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, into a central library branch for the city.
Unkempt vegetation outside the Fogelson Library at the midtown campus on Monday. The city proposed in its capital outlay funding wish list that $2 million be used to turn the unused facility, closed in 2018, into a central library branch for the city.
The interior of the unused Fogelson Library at the midtown campus is shown Monday. The city proposed in its capital outlay funding wish list that $2 million be used to turn the unused facility, closed in 2018 along with the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, into a central library branch for the city.
Big plans are in the works for the city-owned midtown campus, but big money must come first.
Santa Fe city councilors on the Finance Committee reviewed a draft of the city’s wish list for state capital outlay and other legislative funding Monday, with proposed requests topping $40 million in improvements to parks and trails, construction of a new fire station and the start of long-planned massive overhaul of the 64-acre former college campus on St. Michael’s Drive.
The resolution also stated the city’s legislative priorities, including support for tighter gun control laws, a regional drug treatment facility, affordable housing initiatives, broadband improvements, services for the homeless and efforts to increase environmental sustainability.
State lawmakers will convene in mid-January for the 2023 legislative session.
The initial draft of the city’s funding requests comes just days after finance officials announced audits for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 would be submitted to the State Auditor’s Office by June 2023, well past their deadlines. The delay means some state capital outlay funds allocated to the city have been put on hold — but both city officials and state lawmakers said the issue should have no negative effects on allocations for fiscal year 2023.
“I intend to sit down with the city and do this the way I have done it for years,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, a Santa Fe Democrat, said last week.
He added, “If those audits are done in June of next year, there will be no impact on the dollars we appropriate during that session.”
The city’s wish list for construction funds is topped by five multimillion-dollar projects, two of which represent a combined $12 million investment in the midtown property.
The proposal shows the city hopes to secure $2 million to design and remodel the campus’ Fogelson Library to create a new central public library and $10 million for infrastructure upgrades at the site, which could include design and demolition work; installation of electrical, water and sewer infrastructure; and new roadway construction.
Other big-ticket items in the resolution:
$10.3 million to build a fire station on the city’s west side.
$3.5 million for Phase 2 of improvements to SWAN Park on the city’s south side.
$7.5 million for four artificial turf fields for soccer and lacrosse at the Municipal Recreation Complex.
Preliminary cost estimates for infrastructure needs at the midtown campus — over two phases of development — total more than $25 million, officials said Monday.
Economic Development Director Rich Brown and midtown consultant Dena Belzer presented the Finance Committee with campus redevelopment plans in preparation for a council vote in November.
Some existing infrastructure, like water and fiber optic, remains in good enough condition to be usable, Belzer said, while the electrical system and other assets will need to be completely rebuilt.
“One of the key decisions that was made for the midtown site was that it would be primarily an all-electric site,” Belzer said. “The existing gas infrastructure would not be rebuilt or replaced.”
City Councilor Chris Rivera noted most midtown infrastructure assets were rated good or fair in the presentation, while the overall cost estimate was around $26 million.
“That doesn’t jibe with me,” Rivera said. “It doesn’t look like that’s really fair and good infrastructure; it looks like it’s going to need a lot more investment.”
The presentation identified two phases of development, with reuse of existing buildings and affordable housing coming first and new construction taking place later. Infrastructure would be constructed or improved in phases, along with development.
Among the potential funding and financing sources identified for midtown campus infrastructure were federal government grants, state capital outlay, bonds, land sales, impact fees, the general fund and developer contributions — which could come over time after the city has paid upfront costs.
A financial overview of the property and plans states “final return on the city’s investment will come from property disposition.”
Councilor Jamie Cassutt questioned a proposal for a special area tax to help fund operations and maintenance of campus infrastructure. She raised concern about effect on tenants in “a district that’s going to have a floor of 30 percent affordable housing.”
Belzer said the subsidy for construction costs could be increased so the payment of the public improvement district tax would be included in tenants’ rent payments.
Councilor Signe Lindell brought up the possibility of financial downturn.
“Have we done any contingencies or run any other models for what many in this country and the world predict for our future which is a recession?” she asked. “For us to be marching forward like that storm cloud isn’t on the horizon doesn’t seem like good planning to me.”
Among the city’s other requests for state capital outlay:
$750,000 for design and construction of pickleball courts at Fort Marcy park.
$1.5 million for irrigation upgrades at the Municipal Recreation Complex.
$700,000 for pedestrian and bike safety improvements on Pacheco Street and Siringo Road.
$2.75 million for pedestrian and bike improvements on Governor Miles Road.