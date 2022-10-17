Big plans are in the works for the city-owned midtown campus, but big money must come first.

Santa Fe city councilors on the Finance Committee reviewed a draft of the city’s wish list for state capital outlay and other legislative funding Monday, with proposed requests topping $40 million in improvements to parks and trails, construction of a new fire station and the start of long-planned massive overhaul of the 64-acre former college campus on St. Michael’s Drive.

The resolution also stated the city’s legislative priorities, including support for tighter gun control laws, a regional drug treatment facility, affordable housing initiatives, broadband improvements, services for the homeless and efforts to increase environmental sustainability.

