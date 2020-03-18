Santa Fe is halting some evictions, offering free city bus rides and suspending parking fees in an effort to ease the potential financial strain of prolonged isolation or job loss as people stop going to restaurants, bars, cafes and other public establishments to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Effective immediately, Mayor Alan Webber's office announced a freeze on evictions for both residential and commercial property tenants "whose ability to pay has been adversely impacted by the public health emergency," a news release said.
Webber also is delaying tax collection on businesses that rent lodging such as hotels, cottages, Airbnb rooms and bed and breakfasts — known as a "lodger's tax."
Parking fees on all street meters and city garages also are being suspended, and the city has placed a moratorium on water shut-offs as part of the mayor's emergency declaration.
Webber's office is encouraging people to limit gatherings to no more than 10, in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The City Council first declared a state of emergency last week for three days, then voted to extend it by an additional seven days on Monday.
