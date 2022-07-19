Santa Fe's mayor and eight city councilors have gone rogue. They approved an ordinance that prohibits the Municipal Court from notifying state government when certain traffic offenders fail to pay their fines.

By withholding this information from the state, the city will prevent the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division from suspending the driver's licenses of select defendants.

An organization called the Fines and Fees Justice Center lobbied city councilors to approve the ordinance. Monica Ault, director of the center in New Mexico, said Santa Fe became the only local government with a law to withhold information on unpaid fines from the state.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community