Santa Fe's mayor and eight city councilors have gone rogue. They approved an ordinance that prohibits the Municipal Court from notifying state government when certain traffic offenders fail to pay their fines.
By withholding this information from the state, the city will prevent the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division from suspending the driver's licenses of select defendants.
An organization called the Fines and Fees Justice Center lobbied city councilors to approve the ordinance. Monica Ault, director of the center in New Mexico, said Santa Fe became the only local government with a law to withhold information on unpaid fines from the state.
Ault says Santa Fe's maverick approach will help people who are broke.
“Debt-based suspensions make it harder for New Mexicans to get to work, take care of their families and pay their debts,” she said.
Ault played a part in shaping Santa Fe's law. In a peculiar lack of communication, Municipal Court Judge Virginia Vigil did not.
"I was not involved in creating the ordinance," said Vigil, who has twice been elected to run the Municipal Court.
The state Taxation and Revenue Department was unaware of Santa Fe's ordinance until the mayor and councilors approved it. The department oversees the Motor Vehicle Division.
After reviewing Santa Fe's ordinance, executives of the Taxation and Revenue Department said Tuesday it is legally permissible. No statutory requirement exists for cities to report to the state a motorist's failure to pay a court fine.
But defendants who are delinquent on a payment can still be in trouble with the Municipal Court.
"The court summons the defendant to appear to discuss their failure to pay," Vigil wrote in an email. "If a defendant fails to appear at that hearing, the court issues a warrant" for the defendant's arrest.
The Taxation and Revenue Department agrees with Vigil's assessment. By statute, the Municipal Court is required to report to the state a driver's failure to appear under a court order.
Vigil should have been involved before Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council passed legislation altering her court's procedures. But in practicality, the judge's workload and responsibilities won't change. She will still question people who don't pay their fines, and she will continue issuing arrest warrants for those who don't appear when summoned.
The three councilors who sponsored the ordinance emphasize it does not apply to dangerous drivers, such as those who took the wheel while intoxicated.
Mayor Webber and the City Council believe the ordinance demonstrates they are looking out for the underdog in traffic court. Too bad their concern doesn't extend to a 74-year-old man who was bitten by a gray-and-white pit bull on July 8.
I wrote about the attack in Monday's column. The victim, Edwin Rivera, had a setback after my column was in print.
"I had to go to urgent care because my leg swelled up again. And tomorrow I'm going in for an ultrasound so the doctors can check to see if there's a blood clot in my leg," he said Tuesday.
Rivera still had not heard from officers in the city Animal Services section, who say they are investigating the attack.
Rivera was out for a walk when the pit bull raced across four lanes of traffic and attacked him. He said the dog was with a man outside the drug treatment center at 1264 Rodeo Road. The dog bit Rivera below his left knee.
Even a halfhearted investigation by the Animal Services section probably would pinpoint the dog and its owner. Rivera suspects the man responsible for the dog is a client of the drug treatment center. The center's program director wouldn't answer Rivera's questions or mine. An arm of law enforcement should have more clout.
Ken Lowrie, supervisor of the Animal Services section, didn't return calls seeking comment Tuesday. He previously told me his agency's modest corps of officers is operating at half-strength. Four of eight positions are vacant.
Rivera says staffing shortages will be a weak excuse if the powerful dog that bit him hurts someone else.
"At City Hall, you would think they would follow up on this," Rivera said.
Sure, and one would believe a city judge would have been consulted about an ordinance changing her court's procedure.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.