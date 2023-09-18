082523 jw murder house.jpg

A house in the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive in Santa Fe's Los Cedros neighborhood in August. The house was a site of a fatal shooting in October 2021. The city has filed a complaint in court to have the house declared a public nuisance.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The city of Santa Fe is taking legal action against the owners of a house on Alamosa Drive that was the scene of a fatal shooting two years ago and has been described by neighbors as an eyesore.

The city filed a complaint Friday in First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe asking the residence on the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive to be declared a public nuisance. It also requested the court to order the property be brought up to code, potentially through demolishing the house, and to impose a temporary restraining order preventing defendants from "returning to, residing, or depositing litter or debris" on the property.

The owners of the home are Jose and Frances Ortiz, who are deceased. Their son, Andrew Ortiz, is believed to have been living on the property for the past several years. Court documents show the home is in foreclosure. Other heirs of Jose and Frances Ortiz, along with Loan Servicing LLC and Bank of America, which hold mortgages for the property, also are listed as defendants.

