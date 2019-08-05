The question is finally out for anyone to answer: What does the world want to do with the city-owned Midtown property?
The city of Santa Fe formally posed the question last week with a request for “expressions of interest” — government speak for the formal solicitation of developers’ ideas for the 64.22-acre campus that most recently housed the Santa Fe University of Art and Design.
It’s possible for smaller projects within the big picture to start by the end of the year, said Daniel Hernandez, the city’s hired project manager.
The city has been fielding community input and getting the Midtown project ready for the future for nearly two years.
“This is the start of getting proposals in the door,” Mayor Alan Webber said. “It’s like the Oklahoma land rush. They fired the gun for people to find the best site. We are firing the gun.”
The property on St. Michael’s Drive just off Cerrillos Road comes with 32 existing buildings primarily built from 1961 to 1978 “that have strong reuse potential,” according to the RFEI. But the city also is open to demolishing many, though not all of them, the mayor has said.
The world has until Oct. 31 to respond.
The city is hoping to hear from developers, academic institutions and businesses with visions that blend mixed-use retail, housing, entertainment and education. It will offer two tours of the campus on Sept. 6 and Sept. 9 for prospective respondents.
Some 200 entities from the development, academic and business sectors signed up to get the RFEI. More than a dozen master developers and more than 30 project developers have discussed the project with Hernandez, whose company Proyecto is based in Solvang, Calif.
Once the submission deadline hits, the city will review applications from November into January and notify finalists Jan. 15. Finalist interviews would take place from Feb. 1 to April 1 with negotiations following with the chosen party.
Or things could move much faster, Hernandez said.
“It’s much more nuanced,” he said. “We had to put some dates in. We might have a small project to move forward in November.”
The city is fairly specific with what it wants in a project, but civic leaders are equally willing to wait and see what turns up.
Hernandez said he would prefer landing a master developer – one entity with a vision and a team of developers and craftsmen — but he acknowledges as many as 10 or more developers could be selected for specific projects.
The city in July brought on Strategic Economics of Berkeley, Calif., to do an economic analysis and urban planning for the property and U3 Advisors of Philadelphia to undertake civic engagement to tap the community for ideas that can be translated into policy.
Those assignments lay the groundwork for the RFEI. The city chose to do an request for expressions of interest rather than the more standard request for proposals because the RFEI allows the city and chosen party/parties to do the due diligence together to “massage a proposal,” Hernandez said.
“We don’t know everything about the utilities and the roads that need to be built or the architectural integrity of the buildings,” he said.
The mayor credits the city staff with keeping city and community interests front and center in the redevelopment process.
“We have staff with oversight and control of the proposals,” Webber said.
The RFEI document does not address how many buildings must remain or can be demolished, but Hernandez indicated the city would like to keep the Greer Garson Theatre Center, Greer Garson Studios and Fogelson Library off potential demolition lists.
Affordable housing is a primary ambition for the Midtown campus, but Webber has said there have been discussions for potential tenancy with Santa Fe Community College, the University of New Mexico, Texas A&M University and Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories.
With an active visual arts studio already in place, the city also seeks additional entertainment tenants.