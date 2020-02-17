The city Finance Committee on Monday approved two contracts sought by the Santa Fe Police Department to improve the security and operations of its evidence room, which faced scathing criticism in a recent review.
The proposed purchases of new evidence tracking software and a security system come after the release of a January report by Washington state-based SCS Northwest Consulting Services LLC, which uncovered multiple problems with the department’s evidence handling policies and procedures.
The issues first came to light last summer, when the department said it had lost key evidence in a 2017 homicide case. The audit found a wider problem.
One of the top recommendations by SCS Northwest Consulting was an improved evidence tracking system. The city plans to purchase the software from Seattle-based EvidenceOnQ. The contract calls for a purchase price of $86,000, with an annual $13,000 maintenance fee that will cover software updates, as well as providing the department with technical support.
The new security system will cost the city $95,396 under a proposed contract with HEI Inc. of Albuquerque.
The contracts now be approved by the city’s Public Safety and Public Works committees before they can be considered for final approval by the City Council. A vote is expected Feb. 26.
“The software for us is one of the most important things to get the ball rolling,” Deputy Chief Ben Valdez told the Finance Committee. “Because without the software, it is going to make it difficult for us to offload our inflated inventory, put in the items that we have to maintain and start anew with that information.
“So this is the cornerstone of making sure we can properly manage our inventory [in the evidence room] in the future,” he said.
The department reviewed two companies before selecting EvidenceOnQ, Valdez said.
EvidenceOnQ uses a barcode system to eliminate the possibility of human error, Valdez said. Instead of staff manually entering evidence into the department’s current antiquated software system, the new program tracks each item in the evidence room from submission to destruction, giving a clear picture of its chain of custody.
It also allows for the chain of custody to start at a crime scene, Valdez said. The department plans to equip Crime Scene Unit trucks with scanners and printers so officers can tag evidence while they are in the field.
City councilors on the committee sought assurances from Valdez that the new software system would have safeguards against login credential sharing — a problem with the current system that has been cited by former officers — as well as only allowing approved employees access to the program and evidence scanners.
Valdez said everyone working with the new tracking software will be required to use their own login credentials, and failure to do so will result in corrective action.
The facility’s security system also will see a complete overhaul.
Valdez said the current system is so outdated it cannot be upgraded by adding new cameras. The new system will include cameras placed at all points of entry to the facility, as well as additional cameras and alarms in the evidence holding areas.
The goal is to have the security system and software installed by June 30, Valdez said.
City Finance Director Mary McCoy said the software, as well as the security system, will be paid for with money from the general fund, as well as savings from unfilled positions within the police department. The money is from two vacant positions, Valdez said, adding the positions will be fully funded again in the following fiscal year.
The department also plans to seek a $13,000 budget increase to pay for the annual software maintenance fees, Valdez said.
