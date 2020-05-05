Santa Fe City Council members continued discussions Tuesday about developing a budget for the upcoming fiscal year amid a pandemic that has wrecked city finances.
"The largest portion of revenue going into the general fund will be shrinking," Finance Director Mary McCoy told the city Finance Committee, referring to gross receipts tax revenue, which accounts for about 67 percent of the general fund.
McCoy said the city could consider "several different methodologies" to make cuts as revenue sources drop off.
"We can hold certain departments harmless given their essential status for services they provide to our community," she said. "We could do an across-the-board cut of a certain percentage to all department so all departments bear the equal amount. Or, we can take more of a scalpel surgeon approach and go in and start to look at the services that are being provided and what is legally required in each of these areas and what is deemed … as essential services going into the new fiscal year."
Before the committee meeting, Mayor Alan Webber said developing a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, would be extremely challenging.
"The vote we took last week on putting furloughs into place for city employees, from top to bottom, that is going to look like a very easy vote compared to what we’re confronting in the year ahead," he said.
Budget hearings will begin July 13.
The city plans to submit the current fiscal year budget to the state as a placeholder and then submit a revised budget July 31, a month into the start of the new fiscal year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.