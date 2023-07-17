Contract negotiations have stalled between the city of Santa Fe and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3999, the union that represents much of its workforce.

Union members recently rejected a proposed contract amendment from the city’s administration, claiming officials removed a clause important to their bargaining rights.

Although the City Council has adopted a budget for the current fiscal year that includes a 3% raise for all employees who make less than $100,000 per year, city officials are still required to negotiate a contract with union employees that reflects the pay increases.

