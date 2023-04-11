The labor union that represents about half the people employed by the city of Santa Fe decried Mayor Alan Webber's proposed budget Tuesday, telling members of the City Council's Finance Committee it lacks justice and fairness, particularly for workers.

And once again, the union was left out of the budget preparation process, said leaders of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3999.  

Webber touted his $403 million spending plan for fiscal year 2024 as one centered on "the cause of justice for everyone in Santa Fe" when he released it last week. It calls for raises for all city employees, or about 1,400 people — 3% hikes for those making less than $100,000 per year and 1% for those who make more.

