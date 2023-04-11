The labor union that represents about half the people employed by the city of Santa Fe decried Mayor Alan Webber's proposed budget Tuesday, telling members of the City Council's Finance Committee it lacks justice and fairness, particularly for workers.
And once again, the union was left out of the budget preparation process, said leaders of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3999.
Webber touted his $403 million spending plan for fiscal year 2024 as one centered on "the cause of justice for everyone in Santa Fe" when he released it last week. It calls for raises for all city employees, or about 1,400 people — 3% hikes for those making less than $100,000 per year and 1% for those who make more.
AFSCME Local 3999 vice president Louis Demella told the Finance Committee the union appreciates the administration's proposal to raise city employees' wages, but with the current inflation rate at about 6%, "our city workers will have less spending power for the privilege of giving our skills and time to the City Different."
During the first in a series of nine budget hearings scheduled this month, city Finance Department staff gave an overview of the proposed budget Tuesday, pointing out employee salaries and benefits, at 36%, represent the largest city expenditure.
The largest new expenses in the plan are $1.3 million to furnish and staff the new south-side teen center, which is set to open in late summer, and $1.2 million for employee pay raises.
The committee invited the three unions that represent city employees to comment on the budget proposal Tuesday.
AFSCME leaders cited retention bonuses offered to Santa Fe firefighters and police, and complained the union that represents the largest number of city employees is not treated fairly.
"The AFSCME union had no mention of retention bonuses in this budget cycle, yet the majority of departments and divisions are understaffed," union leader Therese Martinez said. "Is this justice? Is this fairness?"
The union made a similar argument during last year's budget hearings, questioning why most city workers were left out of a proposal to create a $750,000 mortgage assistance fund to help public safety personnel place down payments on local homes. AFSCME leaders said at the time they appreciated the 8% salary hike for members but noted raises for police officers would reach 16%.
Police officers also were offered retention bonuses in the current fiscal year.
Demella argued Tuesday the union should have been involved in discussions before the new budget proposal was drafted.
"Again this year, it appears all budgetary decisions have been made and the unions are an afterthought," Demella told the Finance Committee. "Every year we ask for the opportunity to take part in the budget formulation process, and every year we are instead handed what the city feels we need, we deserve."
The union has repeatedly requested a line item be added to the recommended budget each year representing contract negotiations with cost-of-living and inflation adjustments factored in, Martinez said.
"This budget prepares for a recession that might happen while ignoring the prices of inadequate staffing for city services the public demands," she added.