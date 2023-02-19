Lengthy and contentious land use hearings at City Hall in recent weeks put a spotlight on what many city staff members and officials have said are severely outdated land development policies in need of an overhaul.
By 2026, a new land development code could be on the books in Santa Fe.
Work on the effort got underway this month, and city staff Wednesday introduced the out-of-state consultants who will be responsible for revamping the land development code during a virtual "open house."
Some of the 76 attendees who tuned in raised a litany of concerns that have surfaced in recent years regarding matters such as short-term rentals, contamination, water use, light pollution and processes for implementing policies for historic standards and overlay zoning districts.
"The goal here is to, first of all, listen to the community, like we're starting to do this week, identify all the issues that are on the table that need to be addressed, all the wishes and dreams for a new Chapter 14, and then we'll come back later this year — probably late summer — with an analysis report," said Matt Goebel, a planner with Denver-based firm Clarion Associates.
The company was awarded a contract of just under $200,000 in October 2022 to lead the first phase of the effort.
City Planning Commissioner Pilar Faulkner cited a clear indication the land use code doesn't meet the city's needs: The Planning Commission spends most of its time granting variances.
"The code is antiquated," Faulkner said. "It doesn’t reflect that we’re a city and not a town."
Faulkner, who has served on the commission since 2018, said Planning and Land Use Department Director Jason Kluck is the best of the four directors she has worked with and she is "optimistic about how the code will turn out under his leadership."
"We have to address that we’re creating high density in some places and not in others," Faulkner said. "Density has to be equitable and access to amenities has to be equitable. For the city to meet its needs, everybody is going to have to be part of the lift."
Residents might see what some of the code changes would entail by mid-2024, "recognizing that if the revisions become controversial or additional public meetings are necessary, additional time may be necessary," the project proposal states.
The revision of the city's general plan — a document that states goals, values and priorities related to the land use code — will occur at the same time under a different contract.
Goebel said at Wednesday's virtual meeting his company intends to draft a "foundational document" for the city to adopt in 2024 before the next phase of the project, which will include deliberation of more significant changes to the code, such as retooled zoning districts and parking requirements.
One resident sought answers about preventing city staff from manipulating corridor districts in official land use maps — an argument leveled against the Planning and Land Use Department during the recent contentious rezoning hearing for a property on Old Pecos Trail. The City Council ultimately approved a developer's request to rezone the 9.59-acre parcel to allow for construction of 25 homes, despite fierce opposition from neighbors, many of whom argued the city had failed to complete a process to develop specific development guidelines for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor with input from area residents.
Planning Division Manager Maggie Moore told the resident, "I'm not exactly sure that that's happened, so I'm not sure how to answer."
Kluck disagreed. "I know what you're talking about, and it has happened," he said. "We acknowledge that."
The planners from Clarion Associates met with Mayor Alan Webber and other city officials this week to discuss the start of the code rewrite.
"We talked about this significant moment we’re in right now where we need more workforce housing and we also need to protect the quality of life we have here in Santa Fe," Webber said in an interview Friday.
When asked about the long, drawn-out land use hearings that have taken up hours in the council chamber lately, he suggested those could be avoided or shortened, "not necessarily by rewriting the code but by process improvements the land use department is looking at," like potentially redesigning the city's early neighborhood notification process for proposed developments.
Webber declined to offer details on specific results he thought the code overhaul should produce, but he endorsed "a healthy conversation about where density is appropriate and how we maintain quality neighborhoods."
"In general, if we’re looking at keeping the city affordable and sustainable, R-1 zoning is not a sustainable part of our future land use map," he added, referring to a zoning designation that allows only one residence per acre. The designation became the central focus of the recent debate on the proposed development on Old Pecos Trail.
Before the mayor and council voted to approve the developer's request for a zoning change during a special meeting Jan. 21, Councilor Renee Villarreal also made a bold statement about R-1 zoning within city limits: “Keeping R-1 zoning anywhere in the city is not equitable, and it’s poor planning,” she said.
She cited data showing around 60% of Santa Fe workers commute into the city. “I will not approve anything that is R-1," she said. "That kind of zoning contributes to people living outside our city.”
Residents also expressed frustrations Wednesday about the quasi-judicial process of land use hearings they said cuts out their representation in a case. They asked if that could be addressed in the new code.
City senior planner Daniel Alvarado, who is the lead staffer on the code rewrite project, said he believes the solution is to create codes that represent the wishes of residents.
“Once it gets to that point in the process, they’re just interpreting the laws that are already on the books," Alvarado said of the council hearings on land use issues. "That’s something we need to look at in this long-range planning level rather than trying to adjudicate each individual project.”