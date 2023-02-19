012123ReZoning_LS_4.JPG

People fill the City Council chamber on a Saturday in January while they wait for a decision on the rezoning request for a property on Old Pecos Trail. It's one of several recent contentious rezoning decisions in Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said could be avoided by making process improvements for the land use department.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Lengthy and contentious land use hearings at City Hall in recent weeks put a spotlight on what many city staff members and officials have said are severely outdated land development policies in need of an overhaul.

By 2026, a new land development code could be on the books in Santa Fe.

Work on the effort got underway this month, and city staff Wednesday introduced the out-of-state consultants who will be responsible for revamping the land development code during a virtual "open house."