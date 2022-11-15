City officials expressed confidence Tuesday that Santa Fe's population growth won't outstrip water supply in the next 80 years while acknowledging that climate change remains a wild card. 

At a city webinar focused on the Santa Fe area's projected water demand through 2100, one thing was clear even with the optimistic framing: Santa Fe faces future challenges in line with other cities and states in the West as a changing climate causes more extended, frequent and severe droughts, requiring adaptive measures.  

The city is in the midst of compiling a report on predicted supply. Officials aim to put the projections on supply and demand together as part of a long-term water management plan. Projections are less reliable the longer the time span because unforeseen factors might materialize.  So, in a sense, Tuesday's presentation offered half the picture.

