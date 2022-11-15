City officials expressed confidence Tuesday that Santa Fe's population growth won't outstrip water supply in the next 80 years while acknowledging that climate change remains a wild card.
At a city webinar focused on the Santa Fe area's projected water demand through 2100, one thing was clear even with the optimistic framing: Santa Fe faces future challenges in line with other cities and states in the West as a changing climate causes more extended, frequent and severe droughts, requiring adaptive measures.
The city is in the midst of compiling a report on predicted supply. Officials aim to put the projections on supply and demand together as part of a long-term water management plan. Projections are less reliable the longer the time span because unforeseen factors might materialize. So, in a sense, Tuesday's presentation offered half the picture.
Displaying an array of charts and graphs, city water managers said well fields, flows diverted from the Rio Grande and a planned water reuse system should carry the city through until the late 2030s.
At that point, climate change coupled with population growth would begin to strain resources if nothing more is done — though it's not known exactly how much.
"That was fairly alarming," Water Division Director Jesse Roach said. "The takeaway message was climate [change] is a bit of a game changer."
Data indicates the impact on water supply could vary significantly depending on whether the area experiences high growth and escalating demand in the next two decades. But even a more modest increase in population and demand could cause a water shortage.
"There's a lot of uncertainty in this," Roach said. "There's uncertainty associated with the climate change models, and there's also uncertainty associated with how many people will be here and how much water they'll be using."
The city's population is projected to grow to about 130,000 people in 2100 from the current 85,000, said Steve Schultz, water resource coordinator.
The good news is conservation efforts have worked, decreasing the city's daily water consumption to about 90 gallons per person in 2020 from almost 160 gallons in the late 1990s, city data showed.
"That's really one of the lowest in the West," Schultz said of the city's per-capita water use.
The city and Santa Fe County's efforts to diversify their water sources in the past 70 years, while boosting conservation, has helped the area meet water demands during the prolonged drought, Roach said.
City well fields were drilled in the 1950s when a historic drought — after a 30-year period of exponential population growth — depleted the Santa Fe River, the sole source of the area's water at the time.
In the 1970s, the Buckman well fields were added to augment the area's groundwater supply. In the mid-1990s, the city implemented conservation measures that cut demand in half, although water managers determined this alone was not enough to sustain adequate supply in the long run, Roach said.
So in 2011, the Buckman Direct Diversion was created to pull water from the Rio Grande. The city withdraws flows diverted to the Rio Grande from the San Juan River through a series of tunnels and dams known as the San Juan-Chama Project.
Roach said the city is looking at four basic ways to increase water supply in the coming decades:
Improving conservation even more
Bolstering water recovery and storage
Buying and adding more water rights for the well fields
Installing a pipeline that returns treated water to the Rio Grande, which earns the city credits to divert more San Juan-Chama water.
The proposed return-flow project has been somewhat controversial.
Critics question how well the system would filter out pharmaceuticals and other household toxins flushed down toilets, how it would be paid for and how the city’s current water treatment system, which has had problems, could be upgraded to this high level.
Roach said the city will conduct a return-flow feasibility study. This system will be key to ensuring the city can meet future demand, he added.
The projected effects of climate change on water resources were incorporated into the Santa Fe basin study for the first time in 2015, which is important in long-range planning, Roach said.
Santa Fe's yearly demand for drinking water is expected to grow to a little more than 12,000 acre-feet, or roughly 3.91 billion gallons, in the next 80 years, according to city projections.
This is actually less than the 13,000 acre-feet, or 4.2 billion gallons, consumed in the mid-1990s before conservation measures were put in place.
Previous studies predicted more dramatic spikes. For instance, the 2019 basin study projected demand reaching almost 20,000 acre-feet, or 6.5 billion gallons, at the end of the century.
Roach said the city will have a better idea of possible water shortages for the future after it combines the findings in the demand and supply studies.
The water supply study will look at potential short- and long-term disruptions, such as a large wildfire scorching the watershed, eliminating that source for, say, 10 years, Roach said.
Roach noted that less known is the effect climate change has on groundwater. At the moment, the area's well fields are recharging because the Buckman diversion has met most of the city's water needs for years, he said.
People often ask whether the city has the water to accommodate growth, Roach said. He said he points them to a video on the city's website that answers this question.
"We don't make growth policy," Roach said. "We're here to meet the needs of the community ... and project those needs to be ready for that."