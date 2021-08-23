The Santa Fe County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday evening near Tesuque after a car rolled on U.S. 84/284.
Emergency personnel responded to the call around 6 p.m. after a single vehicle rolled and trapped the two passengers inside, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
The two passengers were extracted from the car and taken to a local hospital, she added.
Santa Fe County Fire Station 50, Pojoaque volunteers and the city of Santa Fe's fire rescue team responded to the scene.
Another crash on U.S. 84/285 Sunday resulted in a five-car pileup in the southbound lanes, said Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia. Emergency personnel from the city fire department responded to the pileup as well, Assistant Chief Brian Moya said.
The two departments responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. and were able to clear the scene by 2:45 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, Tapia added.
