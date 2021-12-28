More than a dozen years after the city and county of Santa Fe agreed to a plan to shift 10,000 county acres — and thousands of residents — into city limits in a series of annexations, local government officials are still trying to iron out wrinkles in the deal.
Questions linger over which department should respond to calls for police, fire and emergency medical services; which land use agency should provide permits for projects; and which government is responsible for drainage issues along West Alameda Street — just a few of the problems County Commissioner Anna Hansen said she hopes to solve in future negotiations.
She cited another big issue for her constituents: the protection of the historic Agua Fría village from encroaching development.
“The village wants to stay traditional,” Hansen said. “They don’t want all this development, and they definitely don’t want development encroaching upon their borders. They have asked for a buffer.”
The county is further along in its efforts to initiate discussions on the annexation agreement. The commission voted Nov. 30 to appoint Hansen and fellow Commissioner Hank Hughes as its representatives in talks with the city on the ongoing problems.
City Councilors Signe Lindell and Jamie Cassutt are in line to represent the city, but the council has not yet taken a vote on a resolution approving the decision.
Lindell and Cassutt both said they have not been fully briefed on annexation issues to be addressed at the upcoming meetings and could not provide comment.
City spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email the joint resolution on the effort was introduced to the City Council earlier this month, and after it’s adopted — potentially at the City Council meeting Jan. 12 — a negotiating team will begin discussions.
According to the resolution, the team would be required to report its findings by April 13.
This isn’t the first time the city and county have tried to resolve problems associated with the annexations.
They entered into a legal agreement in 2008 that provided the framework for how several areas would be annexed to the city in phases. However, unresolved issues were identified in 2017 during a joint meeting between city and county officials.
“Nothing has really happened since then,” Hansen said. “But I believe that county and city staff have a good working relationship and can get this done.”
According to the joint resolution, one issue left unresolved is the annexation of an area north of West Alameda Street known as Area 1. Hansen said the community, which she represents, has been left in a sort of limbo.
She frequently receives complaints from constituents who say they have to jump through hoops between the city and county over land-use permits, she said.
“It is not working,” Hansen said. “Constituents call my office and go, ‘Oh, Commissioner Hansen, I am having problems getting a land use permit. They say I go to the city; the city says go to the county. What am I supposed to do?’ ”
Confusion over fire and police protection agreements in particular areas also have caused consternation, Hansen said.
William Henry Mee, president of the Agua Fría Village Association, has had numerous opinion pieces published in The New Mexican raising concerns about the annexation issues over the years. Most recently, he wrote in November that residents of the Coyote Ridge neighborhood, off West Alameda Street, frequently call New Mexico State Police for services rather than the Santa Fe Police Department because of confusion over jurisdiction.
“The whole promise of annexation is that services offered to new residents will be better than what they had (this is not happening),” Mee wrote. “There is a total lack of planning in the area, and in this regard, its residents are being held hostage.”
Hansen said she hopes the upcoming city-county negotiations will not only clear up the confusion and ensure better services for residents but also lead to improved regional planning.
“I just want us to be supportive of one another,” Hansen said. “I really can’t stress it enough how much I want this to be a win-win for the constituents and everyone else so we can move forward.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.