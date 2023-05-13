A multiphase city-county annexation deal that began in 2008 recently soured into a contentious dispute over the remaining Santa Fe County land, with legal challenges mounting against the county by both the city and a housing developer.
At the end of the month, county commissioners are set to consider an expansion of a state historic community designation that could effectively block the city’s planned annexation of 1,075 acres that sit between West Alameda Street and N.M. 599, neighborhoods just outside Santa Fe’s northwestern border often referred to as Area 1B.
The proposed county measure has prompted backlash from city officials — who have said they were blindsided, as recent annexation negotiations with the county were moving forward — as well as a nonprofit affordable housing developer with plans to build in the area.
The proposed ordinance would expand the adjacent traditional historic village of Agua Fría, a community surrounding the Santa Fe River, to include Area 1B. It follows a petition submitted by residents in the area, with guidance from County Commissioner Anna Hansen.
City officials and the nonprofit developer Homewise have called the effort “anti-affordable housing,” while residents cite growing distrust of city services and infrastructure.
“It’s about more than affordable housing,” Mayor Alan Webber said of the annexation. “It’s about a vision for the future that serves the interests of everybody in our community.”
Homewise has argued the move would “destroy any hope of transit-friendly affordable housing on the city’s north side” by locking in low-density zoning regulations. Proponents of keeping Area 1B as county land argue the county has approved several affordable housing projects in recent months and years.
The city filed for an injunction against the county in April, ahead of a public hearing before the County Commission to consider the proposed ordinance.
Citing recent annexation negotiations, the city alleges Hansen took part in the renewed talks in bad faith. The city’s court filing also cast doubt on the validity of the petition process and the signatories it claimed.
A response filed by the county argues the city missed contractual deadlines to annex Area 1B over the years. Petitioning for the community designation, the county also notes, was included as an option in the 2008 annexation settlement agreement.
“The City breached its obligation to annex Area 1B,” the county’s response states, “providing qualified electors in the area with time and motivation to submit the petition authorized by State law and the Settlement Agreement between the County and the City.”
Homewise filed an appeal May 2 in state District Court presenting a procedural challenge to an April County Commission meeting, stating “no order or written decision reflecting its decision to approve or accept such petitions has been issued by the Board.”
The appeal was joined by two unnamed Area 1B landowners under limited liability companies called Big Sky Santa Fe and Buckman Development. Together, Big Sky, Buckman and Homewise own parcels within Area 1B that total more than 200 acres.
Attorney Frank Herdman, who represents the landowners in the appeal, declined to share their identities.
Santa Fe County spokeswoman Olivia Romo declined to comment on the appeal but said the commission will move forward with the public hearing planned May 30.
Sid Monroe, a resident of the Coyote Ridge neighborhood in Area 1B, said he feels he and his neighbors are getting “stonewalled” by Homewise.
“No one has reached out to talk to us,” Monroe said. “It’s a little hard to trust someone who says, ‘Let’s work together,’ and at the same time files suits. It’s a mess, and I don’t think anybody is really publicly communicating honestly.”
Homewise CEO Michael Loftin provided text messages between County Commissioner Anna Hansen and Monroe that show the county official was heavily involved in the petition effort. Loftin obtained the texts in a public records request.
“Those are my constituents,” Hanson told TheNew Mexican. “I am the only one who represents them. This is the legislative process; this is not a land use issue.”
The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government and the Santa Fe Reporter wrote letters to the state Attorney General’s Office seeking an investigation into whether the commission’s decision to enter into a closed-door session at a recent meeting violated the state Open Meetings Act.
Recent infrastructure problems related to the annexation have frustrated residents in Area 1B.
On March 30, a section of city-maintained road on West Alameda Street, at the edge of the area, collapsed into two culverts that failed. City officials have said the repairs could keep the road closed until August.
The road was transferred to city authority from the county in a phase of the annexation process in 2013. An agreement reached as early as 2008 identified the need for drainage improvements.
A recent city news release also announced a coming community meeting to present information on city plans for repairs on West Alameda Street. The meeting is scheduled for May 30, the same day the County Commission plans to reconvene to consider the petition. The City Council, during a meeting Wednesday, approved seven appointees selected by the mayor for a new Extraterritorial Land Use Committee, which has been called for in annexation agreements.
Webber called the appointments “a continued show of good faith” that the city intends to move forward with the annexation.