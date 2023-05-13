A multiphase city-county annexation deal that began in 2008 recently soured into a contentious dispute over the remaining Santa Fe County land, with legal challenges mounting against the county by both the city and a housing developer.

At the end of the month, county commissioners are set to consider an expansion of a state historic community designation that could effectively block the city’s planned annexation of 1,075 acres that sit between West Alameda Street and N.M. 599, neighborhoods just outside Santa Fe’s northwestern border often referred to as Area 1B.

The proposed county measure has prompted backlash from city officials — who have said they were blindsided, as recent annexation negotiations with the county were moving forward — as well as a nonprofit affordable housing developer with plans to build in the area.

Recommended for you