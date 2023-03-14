030923_JG_Obelisk2.jpg

Pedestrians walk by the obelisk site Thursday.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Four Santa Fe city councilors who introduced a resolution to rebuild the obelisk, or Soldiers' Monument, on the Plaza and create an Office of Equity and Inclusion announced they will withdraw the proposal at the start of a special meeting Wednesday.

"We will withdraw the CHART resolution directing next steps for the Soldier's Monument/Obelisk at the Special Governing Body Meeting on Wednesday," Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth, Renee Villarreal, Chris Rivera and Amanda Chavez said in a joint statement Tuesday.

"We will propose, at a subsequent meeting, a redrafted resolution to create and provide direction for an Office of Equity and Inclusion. We believe that funding for an Office of Equity and Inclusion should be part of the Mayor's FY24 Budget," the statement said.