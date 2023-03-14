Santa Fe City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth on Tuesday said there was "no one reason or group" that prompted a decision by her and three other councilors to withdraw from consideration their controversial resolution that calls for rebuilding the Plaza obelisk.
Following an hours-long public hearing March 8 — in which people on both sides of the debate urged the city to collect more input from the community before moving forward — the council was scheduled to meet Wednesday evening to again consider the measure and several proposed amendments.
However, the sponsors announced Tuesday they will pull the resolution during the special meeting and revise it.
"The sponsors had an opportunity to get together over the weekend and talk about where we are," Romero-Wirth said. "We feel this is a good moment to step back and assess. It's pretty clear right now no one is ready to compromise."
A section of the resolution calls for development of a new city Office of Equity and Inclusion, which some councilors said they could have moved forward on its own without including a plan for the obelisk, known as the Soldiers' Monument, that was toppled during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally in October 2020.
"We’ve heard things not just about the obelisk but also about how we frame the [Office of Equity and Inclusion]," Romero-Wirth said. "It needs to be reworked and, also, it could benefit from being detangled from the obelisk situation."
"We will withdraw the CHART resolution directing next steps for the Soldier's Monument/Obelisk at the Special Governing Body Meeting on Wednesday," Romero-Wirth and Councilors Renee Villarreal, Chris Rivera and Amanda Chavez said in a joint statement.
"We will propose, at a subsequent meeting, a redrafted resolution to create and provide direction for an Office of Equity and Inclusion. We believe that funding for an Office of Equity and Inclusion should be part of the Mayor's [2024 fiscaly year] Budget," the statement said.
There will be no opportunity for public comment at Wednesday's meeting, the statement added.
A fiscal impact report tied to the proposed resolution estimates the Office of Equity and Inclusion, with three new positions, would cost about $700,000 per year for staffing and programs.
Romero-Wirth said the city budget for the next fiscal year can still move forward with funding for the office while councilors take time to consider what direction it should take.
The four councilors had introduced the proposed resolution — which would direct city staff to "hire conservators, designers, and/or historians to determine specific proposals to mend, redesign, and/or reframe the Obelisk" — during a news conference on the Plaza in early February.