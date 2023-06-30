012123ReZoning_LS_1.JPG

City Councilor Jamie Cassutt speaks at a public meeting earlier this year. Cassutt is co-sponsoring a measure that would ask city voters to establish a permanent funding stream for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Two Santa Fe city councilors are hopeful a proposed affordable housing ordinance they plan to introduce Wednesday will place the city’s housing woes on the backs of those they say have created the problems — out-of-state buyers who are pricing locals out of the home market.

“A lot of people buying homes are coming from out of state. How do we acknowledge that they’re coming here for this beautiful area while impacting our local population?” asked District 4 City Councilor Jamie Cassutt, who is sponsoring the measure with Councilor Renee Villarreal of District 1.

The ordinance would ask city voters to approve the establishment of a permanent funding stream for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund with a 3% excise tax on the transfer service of homes that sell for more than $1 million, Cassutt said.

