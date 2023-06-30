City Councilor Jamie Cassutt speaks at a public meeting earlier this year. Cassutt is co-sponsoring a measure that would ask city voters to establish a permanent funding stream for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Two Santa Fe city councilors are hopeful a proposed affordable housing ordinance they plan to introduce Wednesday will place the city’s housing woes on the backs of those they say have created the problems — out-of-state buyers who are pricing locals out of the home market.
“A lot of people buying homes are coming from out of state. How do we acknowledge that they’re coming here for this beautiful area while impacting our local population?” asked District 4 City Councilor Jamie Cassutt, who is sponsoring the measure with Councilor Renee Villarreal of District 1.
The ordinance would ask city voters to approve the establishment of a permanent funding stream for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund with a 3% excise tax on the transfer service of homes that sell for more than $1 million, Cassutt said.
City officials estimate the tax, which would not affect sellers, would generate $4.5 million per year, she added.
If the City Council approves the ordinance, a question would be placed on Santa Fe voters’ ballots in November. The tax, if passed by voters, would be applied to home sale amounts of more than $1 million, with the first $1 million not subject to the tax.
“For example, if the house sells for $1.5 million, the 3% is applied to only $500,000,” Cassutt wrote in an email.
She and Villarreal will introduce the measure at the City Council’s Quality of Life Committee meeting Wednesday, she said, and she expects the council to hold a public hearing on it July 12.
The Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which supports down payment assistance, rental assistance and housing rehabilitation for Santa Fe residents, has received allocations of $3 million from the city’s general fund in recent years and draws revenue from fees paid by developers in lieu of offering lower-cost units, a city development requirement.
Cassutt said councilors have yet to decide if the $3 million from the general fund will continue to boost the trust fund if city voters approve the tax measure.
“There are some pieces that will continue to go in, but there are some other things our community wants funded, such as parks,” she said. “It allows us to take those general fund dollars and utilize them for the best needs for the community, knowing we’ve taken care of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and of course it could still go into the affordable housing fund if that is what is needed.”
Villarreal, who chairs the city’s Community Development Commission, which makes recommendations on funding sources, said the general fund doesn’t provide a consistent source of revenue.
“It’s based on economy,” she said. “It’s very clear that we need a consistent and reliable source of revenue for the affordable trust fund. The requests we get from the providers who are doing the work — there is never enough money. It’s very clear the need is greater.”
Daniel Werwath, an affordable housing advocate in Santa Fe, said he’s pleased about the proposed initiative because advocates have been searching for a permanent stream of revenue for the trust fund for 18 years. The ordinance is not unlike other successful models being initiated throughout the country, he said.
“It’s long overdue,” he said. “I think we’ve seen an exponential increase in million-dollar homes in the last few years when homes for regular people have disappeared. It ties solving the problem to the people who are creating the problem.”
Werwath said 1,552 million-dollar homes have sold in Santa Fe since 2018. As sales of million-dollar homes increase, so would the fund, he said.
“This could make it more fair for the impact wealthy folks have in our community,” Werwath said. “They’re pricing out local folks. Anyone who earns less than $150,000 a year is priced out of buying a home in Santa Fe.”
He added the higher revenue in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund “helps us pay for what the federal government won’t or can’t. It means rental assistance for two months so that someone can get back on their feet or, for a homeless person, it means the first month’s rent and a security deposit. It’s providing more resources, and it will grow exponentially.”
The Affordable Housing Trust Fund, regulated by the New Mexico Affordable Housing Act, has helped 2,529 residents remain in homes or acquire housing over the last three years, Cassutt said.
”The numbers change frequently, but we are in a housing crisis,” she said. “Santa Fe is a desirable market, and we will continue to be a desirable market.”