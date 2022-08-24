A Santa Fe city councilor is questioning whether the city should allow developers to pay a fee instead of providing affordable housing units if they want to build at the long-gestating midtown campus.

The question was raised by City Councilor Michael Garcia just a week before the city submitted its applications Monday related to planning and land use at the site, an important hurdle for the project’s development team to clear before moving forward with the project at the former home of the College of Santa Fe.

“The public has asked for affordable units to be located at that property, so I will be continuing to seek further guidance, and if that means I introduce a resolution to eliminate a fee-in-lieu of to ensure we have the maximum potential affordable units, than I will do so,” Garcia said.

