A table and bench in the overgrown vegetation at the Visual Arts Center on the midtown campus Monday. The city has explored other options to develop the site, one of which includes designating the area in and around midtown as ‘blighted,’ a land-use term meaning the area’s infrastructure is incapable of supporting development.
The courtyard at the Visual Arts Center on the midtown campus Monday. Councilors are discussing ways to get the most affordable housing on the campus as it’s redeveloped.
A flowery field on the midtown campus Monday.
The Visual Arts Center on the midtown campus Monday.
The courtyard at the Visual Arts Center on the midtown campus Monday.
A bench in the overgrown vegetation at the Visual Arts Center on the midtown campus Monday.
A Santa Fe city councilor is questioning whether the city should allow developers to pay a fee instead of providing affordable housing units if they want to build at the long-gestating midtown campus.
The question was raised by City Councilor Michael Garcia just a week before the city submitted its applications Monday related to planning and land use at the site, an important hurdle for the project’s development team to clear before moving forward with the project at the former home of the College of Santa Fe.
“The public has asked for affordable units to be located at that property, so I will be continuing to seek further guidance, and if that means I introduce a resolution to eliminate a fee-in-lieu of to ensure we have the maximum potential affordable units, than I will do so,” Garcia said.
Currently, the goal is to have 30 percent of the units at the 64-acre site be affordable, which if previous estimates are correct would amount to about 330 of the estimated 1,110 housing units that could be built at the campus off of St. Michael’s Drive.
However, the city allows developers to pay a fee instead of providing the units. That fee is then fed into the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which can then be used to pay for other affordable housing-related efforts, including rental assistance and downpayment assistant.
Garcia said he’s afraid if the city doesn’t bar fee-in-lieu for the site, that 30 percent goal would turn into a ceiling. He said he wants to make sure the governing body is “seriously taking that as an option.”
Since the city began taking a more active role in the site’s development, some have begun to see it as a panacea that could help address the city’s crippling housing affordability issue. City Councilor Jamie Cassutt, whose district includes midtown, said the property shouldn’t be seen as a silver bullet to solve every issue facing the city.
“I think we do need to look at what [are] the needs for the housing matrix in this city and how do we look at solving those needs and meeting those needs,” Cassutt said. “Is midtown a part of those solutions? Absolutely. Do other parts of the city have to be in the equation as well? Absolutely.
“We cannot decide that midtown is the place to solve affordable housing in Santa Fe,” she added. “We need to be looking at affordable housing all across the city.”
Alexandra Ladd, the city’s affordable housing director, wrote in an email eliminating the fee-in-lieu for midtown would require a larger lift for the city, including changing the ordinance related to the Midtown Local Innovation Corridor Overlay, which sets development standards for the area and directs any fees to the exclusive benefit of the surrounding neighborhoods.
Ladd said she thinks removing the fee-in-lieu is a bad idea.
“It’s a little like using a sledgehammer when you only need a hammer,” Ladd said.
Ladd suggested the city could issue an request for proposal to solicit a development and impose restrictions on fees-in-lieu via the land disposition, or allow the fees specifically on one site and then direct the revenue to another part of midtown to expand or deepen affordability at the site.
The secret, Ladd wrote, lies in the city not being prescriptive and working with the market to maximize what can be achieved. A similar strategy was used with the 228-acre Tierra Contenta property southwest of Santa Fe High School, she said.
There, some developments are 100 percent affordable, while others are close to 20 percent,” but at the end of the day, the overall affordability percentage is what counts towards the goal,” Ladd wrote.
Developers have said getting financing for affordable housing properties is difficult, which led to the creation of the fee-in-lieu in general. Ladd wrote the city could leverage that it owns the land by scaling the price based on the amount of affordability each developer is proposing — for example, offering it for free if a project is 100 percent affordable.
“That way,” she wrote, “each developer can build to their capacity and market share.”
The city bought the campus from the Christian Brothers in 2009 for around $30 million. The Santa Fe University of Art and Design later began operating on the property but closed in May 2018.
The city then held a series of community input sessions, meant to determine what neighbors wanted to see at the site. Affordable housing was near the top of the list.
Two years later, the city selected the Dallas-based firm KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners as its prospective midtown campus master developer, but the firm backed out of the agreement in January 2021 due to concerns about the site and economic uncertainties tied to the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter explaining its decision, KDC/Cienda estimated renovation costs could be as high as $30 million, although how the firm came to that number has never been explained to city officials.
The city then shifted gears, opting to take on more of a master developer role itself and position parts of the property to parcel out and sell to developers.
The city has explored other options to develop the site, one of which includes designating the area in and around midtown as “blighted,” a land-use term meaning the area’s infrastructure is incapable of supporting development.
“Any redevelopment incentive program that is available through the state and federal government or locally, we would want it to happen and we think the [Metropolitan Redevelopment Area] could do that,” project manager Daniel Hernandez said Aug. 17.
The full City Council is expected to receive a progress report on the midtown redevelopment process Aug. 31, followed by a presentation to the Planning Commission on Sept. 15.
The council will receive one final progress report on Sept. 28, followed by a hearing on the midtown redevelopment plans Nov. 9.