Santa Fe City Councilor Chris Rivera filed paperwork Tuesday to run for a seat on the Santa Fe County Commission in June's Democratic Party primary, according to the County Clerk’s website.
Rivera, a retired city fire chief and the longest-serving member of the City Council, filed to run in District 3, a seat currently held by Rudy Garcia.
Garcia, a Democrat, has filed paperwork to run for a second term, according to the clerk's website.
The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Rivera said he decided 2022 would be his last year on the council, but hoped to use the experience he's gained on a different board. He first was elected to the City Council in 2012.
“I am going to give it a shot and see what we can do and hopefully, with my experience on the City Council, be able to help the city on a different board that works up close with the city. Maybe we can bridge some of these gaps,” he said.
Orlando Romero of Pojoaque, also a Democrat, filed paperwork to run for District 1. The seat currently is held by Henry Roybal, who in February announced a run for the Democratic nomination for the District 46 seat in the state House of Representatives.
Good luck Chris, City will miss you but I'm sure you can do some great things on the Commission
