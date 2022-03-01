First-term Española City Councilor John Ramon Vigil won’t be leaving the governing body — he’ll just be switching chairs.
He appeared to be headed to victory in the mayor’s race late Tuesday night, with a slim lead that was set to deprive incumbent Mayor Javier Sánchez of a second term.
Unofficial results provided by the Española City Clerk’s Office showed 26-year-old Vigil ahead 800-736 around 10 p.m., when results still had not been posted on the website for the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.
“Work starts tomorrow,” Vigil said. “It’s one thing to be elected to the position, but now I have to earn it. That is ultimately what is the most important.”
Sánchez could not be reached for comment on the race.
Vigil’s election to the mayor’s office, if he holds his lead over Sánchez, would make him one of the youngest mayors in the United States when he is sworn in April 1.
He believes his youth and energy helped propel him to victory, he said, but he doesn’t want anyone to be “fooled” by his age or see it as a detriment.
“I have done a lot in my short life, and I am blessed by that,” he said.
A real estate broker, Vigil was elected at age 22 to represent City Council District 2 in 2018, making him one of the youngest city councilors in the state at the time.
He also has served on the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative board and the New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents from 2017-19.
He said he has been involved with public service since he was 14.
Vigil has a degree in history and business administration from Highlands.
He cited his relationships with voters and his attention to the issues affecting the city of just over 10,000 residents as what put him over the edge.
“We worked hard and we focused on the campaign,” he said. “We focused on working and talking with people about the issues in our community.”
His chief concerns, he noted, are addressing long-standing problems in Española rooted in poverty and drug use, and expanding the city’s economy.
He also expressed a desire to expand sewer and water lines to more rural areas of the city.
Sánchez stressed similar issues during the run-up to the election.
Sánchez was elected mayor in 2018 despite being a Republican in the heavily Democratic city. He has lived in the city for more than 25 years and helps run the local restaurant La Cocina.
Vigil said he knew challenging an incumbent would be difficult, but he learned through his research that incumbents have struggled in Española more than in other cities and towns.
“I knew it was going to be difficult. I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy race,” he said. “But I also knew I had a chance.”
Farther north, in the town of Taos, Pascual Maestas was poised to unseat another incumbent as mayor in a four-person race.
According to unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s Office website, 34-year-old Maestas had received 851 votes — 55 percent of the total — compared with two-term Taos Mayor Dan Barrone’s 358.
Local businesswoman Genevieve Oswald and artist Dustin Sweet earned 313 and 17 votes, respectively, the early results showed.
Elsewhere in the state, longtime Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull was cruising to his third term in office over two challengers, Barbara Jordan and Jaclyn Wilhite, after earning 68 percent of the votes cast.
Jordan, a racial equality activist and 20-year Air Force veteran who already made history as the first African American to run for mayor in Rio Rancho, received 30 percent of the vote. Wilhite received just 2 percent.
