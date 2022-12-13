A property Tuesday along Old Pecos Trail is the site of a proposed housing development. The City Council is taking up the issue Wednesday after the Planning Commission gave its approval. Many nearby residents oppose the development.
A rezoning case for a property on Old Pecos Trail that would allow the development of a new subdivision has drawn backlash from nearby residents and others for months.
On Wednesday, the City Council is scheduled to hear the case and vote whether to approve the rezoning request, which was recommended by the Santa Fe Planning Commission in August.
Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy requested the rezoning of 9.59 acres at Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road to a higher housing density that would allow for the development of a planned 25-lot subdivision.
Santa Fe planning staff recommended approval, backing Amestoy's contention the development would be consistent with initiatives in the city's general plan, including higher density in infill and urban growth areas, limiting sprawl and providing more housing.
Multiple petitions against the rezoning from area residents claim about 1,000 signatures. They are included in a packet of public comment on the case that spans 389 pages.
Residents spoke out against the new zoning designation in July during a public hearing before the Planning Commission, arguing the development would cause traffic safety problems as well as ruin views. Some also claimed further development would run afoul of the area's designation as part of a scenic corridor that called for its preservation as an unspoiled entryway into the downtown area.
Included among statements submitted by several neighbors is written comment from Bruce Throne, a nearby resident of more than 30 years. Throne, a former attorney, cited the city's general plan and various land use maps as inconsistent with rezoning.
Old Santa Fe Association President Randall Bell wrote a letter expressing the group's opposition to the proposed rezoning and asserting the request does not meet the requirements for such a zoning change put forth by the city.
Several residents and groups have suggested in written and oral comments that the developer proceed with the property's zoning, which would allow nine lots instead of the proposed 25.
The planning commission voted 4-3 to recommend approval of the rezone in August.
In written response to public comments in a staff memo, senior city planner Daniel Esquibel addressed the "Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor," which is referenced in the 1999 city general plan as a recognition of a "scenic roadway" and an "unspoiled entryway into downtown" between Cordova Road and Interstate 25.
"Over the years, the City, through various public processes, has attempted to develop standards for the 'Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor' but no overlay has been adopted to date," Esquibel wrote. "Consensus could not be reached on a legally sound ordinance."
Esquibel also recognized concerns the proposed density would not match that of the nearby Sol y Lomas subdivision.
Throne has requested to cross-examine witnesses during Wednesday's public hearing. He also requested for speakers to be allowed to cede their time — which is usually two minutes per person — during public comment. In comments published recently in TheNew Mexican, Throne and others criticized the city's policies of disallowing both as purposefully clamping down on public comment.
During a phone call Tuesday, Mayor Alan Webber said the city's rules on both practices have remained unchanged for years, adding the January adoption of procedural rules that expressly disallowed the two practices during public hearings were only codifying what had been long-standing practice for public hearings.
"I don't quite understand the feeling on the part of some folks that we've changed our attitude toward transparency, inclusivity, accessibility when it comes to public participation," Webber said. "The governing body and our hearings are open to all people in Santa Fe who want to be heard."