A rezoning case for a property on Old Pecos Trail that would allow the development of a new subdivision has drawn backlash from nearby residents and others for months.

On Wednesday, the City Council is scheduled to hear the case and vote whether to approve the rezoning request, which was recommended by the Santa Fe Planning Commission in August.

Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy requested the rezoning of 9.59 acres at Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road to a higher housing density that would allow for the development of a planned 25-lot subdivision.

