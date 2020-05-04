Ongoing problems at the city of Santa Fe's wastewater treatment plant will be the subject of a special City Council meeting Wednesday.
Mayor Alan Webber and city councilors are scheduled to receive an update on compliance issues and corrective action at the Paseo Real wastewater treatment plant, which has been shut down for different reasons at least three times in less than a year. The latest shutdown occurred April 23.
While Webber said Monday the plant was back in operation over the weekend, the council also will consider a request to sell potable water to the Santa Fe Country Club and the city-owned Municipal Recreation Complex, both of which rely on treated effluent to irrigate their golf courses.
The agenda for the special meeting did not include packet material, but it states the sale of potable water to both entities would not exceed 600,000 gallons a day for up to 10 days at each facility at a rate of $6.06 per 1,000 gallons "for the present unavailability of treated effluent."
