A City Council decision on another contentious land use case was postponed Wednesday evening after residents and community members gave hours of public testimony.

The case, a swath of requests for changes to zoning and land use plans from the Santa Fe nonprofit Homewise Inc., involves development of a 22-acre property on South Meadows Road that many nearby residents urged councilors to deny, largely because the land previously was set aside for use as a park proposed by Santa Fe County.

Residents also raised concerns about the old Eberline plant next to the parcel, where radiation has been detected and a decommissioning process could take years.

