Marie Caisido takes notes Wednesday during a City Council meeting regarding Homewise’s zoning requests for the 22-acre lot at South Meadows Road. The nonprofit developer plans to build 161 housing units there but has met resistance from nearby residents. The council postponed its decision.
A City Council decision on another contentious land use case was postponed Wednesday evening after residents and community members gave hours of public testimony.
The case, a swath of requests for changes to zoning and land use plans from the Santa Fe nonprofit Homewise Inc., involves development of a 22-acre property on South Meadows Road that many nearby residents urged councilors to deny, largely because the land previously was set aside for use as a park proposed by Santa Fe County.
Residents also raised concerns about the old Eberline plant next to the parcel, where radiation has been detected and a decommissioning process could take years.
The county recently sold the South Meadows parcel to Homewise for a project advocates argue would increase the city’s affordable housing options for lower-income residents.
Many members of the advocacy group Chainbreaker Collective noted the dire status of the housing crisis in Santa Fe and made a plea for the council to approve the development.
Councilor Michael Garcia moved to postpone the public hearing after noting the next part of the process — councilors’ questions to city staff, developers and other stakeholders — lasted about 10 hours during a recent hearing on a rezoning request for a parcel on Old Pecos Trail.
The council voted unanimously to continue the hearing on the South Meadows Road project at the next City Council meeting Feb. 8.
The proposed development, which Homewise calls Los Prados, would consist of 161 housing units, with a mix of single-family homes, townhouses and condominiums.
Homewise representatives said the housing units would all be offered at below-market prices, with 50% of the units meeting the city’s standards for what’s considered affordable housing.
The developer requested two zoning changes, two general plan amendments and a master plan amendment to develop the onetime park property as a housing project, with plans for about a quarter of the land dedicated to a new park along a proposed extension of the city’s Acequia Trail.
The city Planning Commission recommended approval of all five of Homewise’s requests.
Several members of the public who testified Wednesday described Homewise’s acquisition of the property as an “underhanded deal” with the county after residents had voted on general obligation bonds to set aside the land as open space in 1998 and 1999.
The county purchased the property with the voter-approved bonds in 2001 and sold it to Homewise in 2022.
“Parks are not infill — they’re infrastructure” was the refrain of some residents in nearby south-side neighborhoods.
Some bemoaned the case had divided people unnecessarily.
“It is wrong because it has pitted those who need affordable housing with those who value intact ecosystems,” said Cindy Roper, who described herself as a “struggling renter” in Santa Fe. “Our city deserves better than having every last slice of it bulldozed and decimated.”
Others cited the sordid statistics of Santa Fe housing: The median home price is more than $600,000 and more than half of the workforce commutes from elsewhere.
Councilors swiftly welcomed Garcia’s suggestion to continue the hearing next week.
“Thank you all for taking the time to sit through a very long meeting,” Councilor Renee Villarreal told attendees, “and we’ll have another long meeting next week.”