The Santa Fe City Council has shelved a proposal to begin charging retailers whose wayward shopping carts are collected by a city contractor and returned.
The proposal was scheduled to be heard at a committee meeting Wednesday, but City Councilor and Quality of Life Committee Chairwoman Jamie Cassutt said at the start of the meeting the ordinance would be postponed indefinitely.
It is unclear why the proposal, which faced pushback from local retailers who said it would penalize victims of petty theft, was pulled from the agenda.
The measure, sponsored by City Councilors Amanda Chavez and Carol Romero-Wirth, as well as Mayor Alan Webber, would have fined retailers $150 if they wanted their carts returned after a contractor gathered them. If not, the city would move forward with destroying the carts.
The proposal also required retailers to place markers on each cart, with the name of the owner and contact information.
The measure was heard at a prior Quality of Life committee meeting Aug. 3, but a vote was postponed until Wednesday to give the sponsors more time to meet with retailers.
Romero-Wirth, who could not immediately be reached for comment, has consistently said the city was trying to get out of the business of cart collection and was hoping the ordinance would incentivize retailers to keep better track of their carts.
According to city data, since the city kicked off its own cart collection pilot program in September 2021, about 3,115 carts have been picked up. The city pays $14 per cart to a contractor to collect them.
The heaviest month was May, when 451 carts were collected.
Walmart was the biggest culprit, with 909 carts. There were 383 Smith's carts, and 260 from Lowe's Home Improvement.
According to a map provided by the city, the majority of the carts can be found abandoned along the city's main thoroughfares: Cerrillos Road, St. Michael's Drive and St. Francis Drive.