The Santa Fe City Council has shelved a proposal to begin charging retailers whose wayward shopping carts are collected by a city contractor and returned.

The proposal was scheduled to be heard at a committee meeting Wednesday, but City Councilor and Quality of Life Committee Chairwoman Jamie Cassutt said at the start of the meeting the ordinance would be postponed indefinitely. 

It is unclear why the proposal, which faced pushback from local retailers who said it would penalize victims of petty theft, was pulled from the agenda.

