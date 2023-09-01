The city of Santa Fe has entered an exclusive agreement with the Santa Fe Art Institute to develop and operate a visual arts center at the midtown campus.

The agreement, part of a massive redevelopment of the city's 64-acre midtown campus on St. Michael's Drive, includes partnerships with over a dozen community organizations that will operate out of the new space, including Youth Works, Make Santa Fe, Girls Inc. and the Santa Fe Indigenous Center.

"We really see this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for how Santa Fe invests in its creative community," Santa Fe Art Institute Executive Director Jamie Blosser said.

Recommended for you