The city of Santa Fe has entered an exclusive agreement with the Santa Fe Art Institute to develop and operate a visual arts center at the midtown campus.
The agreement, part of a massive redevelopment of the city's 64-acre midtown campus on St. Michael's Drive, includes partnerships with over a dozen community organizations that will operate out of the new space, including Youth Works, Make Santa Fe, Girls Inc. and the Santa Fe Indigenous Center.
"We really see this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for how Santa Fe invests in its creative community," Santa Fe Art Institute Executive Director Jamie Blosser said.
The City Council approved the agreement Wednesday by a vote of 7-2. The councilors met in executive session for about an hour and a half before taking a vote.
The meeting was attended by a number of people from the partner organizations. There was no public comment on the deal before the vote, but one woman in the audience held up a sign saying, "I want to be in Midtown."
Councilor Lee Garcia voted no on the agreement and Councilor Signe Lindell abstained, saying she didn't think councilors had enough time review the agreement and she was "very, very concerned" about some of the project's financial capabilities.
"Without saying an absolute no, I'm also not able to say yes to this," she said.
Garcia could not be reached for comment to discuss his vote.
Blosser told TheNew Mexican she is confident in the ability of the art institute and its partners to meet the financial needs of the development, and she believes the project has strong community and national support.
"We would not embark on this ambitious project if we didn't think we would be successful," she said.
The Santa Fe Art Institute has been interested in the project since 2019, Blosser said, and was part of an initial team of organizations working with KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners, which terminated an agreement with the city to develop the campus in 2021.
She added the institute is "thrilled" to finally get the green light after so many years.
The institute will serve as the lead organization for what is being dubbed the Midtown Arts and Design Alliance, according to a news release the city issued Thursday. The Institute will work with the National Development Council, MASS Design Group, Sarcon Construction and Homewise for property management and development of the campus.
There are three groups of partner organizations: community arts and design; workforce development; and education, youth and child development. The University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts and UNM School of Architecture and Planning are both listed as partners.
Some of the organizations will be moving their existing locations into the campus and others will be expanding, Blosser said. She described this as an opportunity for the organizations to do more collaborative work in a small state where nonprofits often feel like they have to fight for limited resources.
"We really want to try something different where everyone is committed to sharing space and sharing resources," she said.
The center will also include over 32,000 square feet of leasable commercial space for the local nonprofit creative workforce, the city said in the news release.
The project is expected to create over 60 full-time jobs, and 40 internships and apprenticeships, the release said. The hub is expected to serve more than 30,000 community members and bring over 100 international artists to Santa Fe each year.
"Growing Santa Fe’s art and culture sectors will not only improve our economy but improve our quality of life enhance community development and attract new businesses," Community Development Director Rich Brown said in a statement.
This is the second of three requests for proposals as part of the midtown development, which will include a film studio, a visual arts center and a performing arts center. In July, the city approved an agreement with Midtown Santa Fe Productions for the development of a film studio.
The selection for the performing arts center is expected this fall.