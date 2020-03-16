The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously at a Monday emergency meeting to send staff home and extend a city emergency declaration by another seven days in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The emergency declaration, issued Friday by Mayor Alan Webber, parallels the state’s recent guidance regarding restrictions on public spaces and crowd sizes, as well as allows the city manager to “redeploy city employees to the tasks and places where they are most needed.”
An unspecified number of city employees who can work from home have been offered the option, as other staff continue disinfecting surfaces in City Hall, public buses and other public spaces that remain open.
The city, with some 1,400 employees, will extend paid administrative leave to anyone who contracts coronavirus and whose sick leave has already been expended and to some employees who can’t work from home, said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber.
The efforts are meant to encourage social distancing while keeping essential city services running, Webber said.
“For the most part people have been doing their traditional way of work, which is come to your job,” Webber said. “As the governor announced on Sunday and as Albuquerque has adopted and we’re adopting, I think we’re all looking at ways to to do working from home or in a remote way to keep people at a distance from each other and from the public.”
Council members also voted unanimously Monday to appoint Emergency Management Director Kyle Mason to lead Santa Fe’s efforts to combat COVID-19.
Virus precautions even hit the hourlong emergency meeting itself. A city staff member informed people entering the public meeting room to disinfect their hands, and council members sat six feet apart.
Council members said goodbye with an elbow bump, and eight people in attendance sat a safe distance from one another.
Webber said he continues to be in communication with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office and with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller as the situation evolves. He said he spoke with the governor’s chief of staff, John Bingaman, prior to the meeting.
“The older people in our city, the people with exposed or reduced immunities [need to] practice as much quarantining as possible,” Webber said. “Stay out of crowds. If you can have a friend who’s less exposed go to the grocery store for you and bring you food, so much the better. We’ll continue to monitor the cases and work with the Governor’s Office.”
