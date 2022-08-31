Two Santa Fe city councilors voiced their displeasure Wednesday night with a resolution that reaffirms the city’s support for abortion rights.

Councilors Chris Rivera and Lee Garcia pulled the item from the meeting’s consent agenda, with Rivera saying he felt the city was overstepping its boundaries.

During a discussion on the resolution, which received a vote of approval, Rivera said, “I respect everyone’s opinion on this board or on this council, and I know many of you have signed on as a co-sponsor to this, but in my opinion, I am not really sure why we are doing it.

