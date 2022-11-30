Santa Fe city councilors, Planning Department staff and a dwindling crowd of residents discussed plans for the midtown campus development late Wednesday night during an hourslong public hearing that drew a strong showing of support.
The council then voted to approve six major planning and zoning measures to guide the redevelopment of the 64-acre site into a new city center.
Among the measures were a master plan for the campus, a general plan amendment and new zoning rules for the site and some adjacent properties.
As resident after resident approached the podium in the council chambers to express support for the project, an upbeat energy filled the room.
Representatives from the Santa Fe Indigenous Center, Old Santa Fe Association, Chainbreaker Collective, Santa Fe Realtors Association and Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association all said their groups backed the long-awaited plans.
Even Forrest Thomas and Matt O’Reilly of Thomas Properties — who had led a group in opposition to the plans last month when they came before the city Planning Commission — expressed “full support” for the project Wednesday.
“City staff made major efforts to work with the neighboring property owners,” Thomas said. “We’re grateful, encouraged and hopeful … to see younger people being able to stay in their city.”
“We need affordable and dignified housing,” said Cipriana Jurado of Chainbreaker Collective. “Santa Fe is on the verge of a crisis.”
Residents and councilors touched on some concerns about the ambitious plans as well.
Councilors grilled planning staff and consultants about their promise that
30 percent of the housing developed at the midtown campus would be offered at so-called affordable rates.
“Our council members and I are very concerned about the math of that affordability and achieving that minimum of 30 percent,” Mayor Allan Webber said. “Having a minimum of four parcels 100 percent subsidized would carry us a ways in getting there.”
Twenty percent of homes offered for sale at the site will be below the market rate.
Still, some residents were unsatisfied with the level of proposed affordable housing in a city where rents have climbed in recent years.
“Thirty percent affordable housing proposed for the campus should be seen as the floor in my opinion,” O’Reilly said. “We can do more.”
Rough estimates for commercial development on the former campus are 44,000 square feet for retail and restaurants; 128,160 square feet for institutional use; about 100,000 square feet for office space; 100 rooms of lodging; and about 10 acres for a film expansion lot.
City planning staffers said they hope features like bike lanes and sustainable stormwater drainage and retention infrastructure will serve as a model for future development in Santa Fe.
Councilors said a potential master developer’s decision in 2021 to withdraw from the project was a blessing in disguise, allowing the city to learn from completing the unprecedented planning process.
“There’s been a lot of criticism about taking the extra time,” Councilor Jamie Cassutt said. “But I really think there was a lot of value in leaning into that.”