Santa Fe city councilors, Planning Department staff and a dwindling crowd of residents discussed plans for the midtown campus development late Wednesday night during an hourslong public hearing that drew a strong showing of support.

The council then voted to approve six major planning and zoning measures to guide the redevelopment of the 64-acre site into a new city center.

Among the measures were a master plan for the campus, a general plan amendment and new zoning rules for the site and some adjacent properties.

Popular in the Community