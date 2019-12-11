Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council late Wednesday approved a series of amendments to a program designed to increase affordable housing in Santa Fe through the construction of market-rate housing.
The revisions are meant to give developers a menu of options under the program, which requires a certain percentage of new construction to be set aside as affordable housing with rents set below market rates.
The first option under the city's so-called inclusionary zoning program continues to allow developers to pay a fee instead of adding affordable units into their projects, but the fee would increase 20 percent each year for five years until the fee is doubled. The governing body included a requirement for the city to review the doubling of fees no later than July 2022 to make sure it isn't suppressing market activity.
The second option accommodates the development of "low-priced dwelling unit" projects in which renter incomes couldn't be more than a certain percentage of the area median income. The city would reduce development fees for builders by 15 percent under that option.
The third option requires builders to set aside 15 percent of their units for people with low to moderate incomes, a requirement similar to the city's original inclusionary zoning program.
