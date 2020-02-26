The Santa Fe City Council is taking City Hall back on the road tonight.
Wednesday’s council meeting will be held off-site at the Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.
The change of venue is part of an ongoing effort called “Council on Your Corner” to get city government out of City Hall downtown and into different neighborhoods in each of Santa Fe’s four council districts.
The times are unchanged. The afternoon session begins at 5 p.m., and the evening session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Can’t make it in person? Council meetings are live streamed on YouTube at youtube.com/user/cityofsantafe. They are also broadcast on SFGOV-TV Comcast Channel 28 and KSFR 101.1 FM.
