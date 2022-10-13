thumbnail_Cancer-Bldg-Exterior-Views-2.jpeg

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center’s planned cancer treatment center is expected to open in a two-story facility in 2024. The cancer center proposal has drawn opposition from neighbors, but the Santa Fe City Council approved the project early Thursday morning.

 Artist’s rendering

The Santa Fe City Council gave the green light early Thursday morning for Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center to move forward with construction of a new $80 million cancer center next to its main campus on St. Michael’s Drive.

Councilors not only approved the project’s amended master plan but sided with Christus St. Vincent on three fronts, overturning two decisions by the city Planning Commission regarding arroyos on the property and rejecting an appeal by nearby residents of a variance allowing the building to exceed a 25-foot height limit by 7 feet.

Public hearings on the project came well after midnight during a 10-hour meeting that began Wednesday evening and stretched until 3 a.m. Thursday.

