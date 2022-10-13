Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center’s planned cancer treatment center is expected to open in a two-story facility in 2024. The cancer center proposal has drawn opposition from neighbors, but the Santa Fe City Council approved the project early Thursday morning.
The Santa Fe City Council gave the green light early Thursday morning for Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center to move forward with construction of a new $80 million cancer center next to its main campus on St. Michael’s Drive.
Councilors not only approved the project’s amended master plan but sided with Christus St. Vincent on three fronts, overturning two decisions by the city Planning Commission regarding arroyos on the property and rejecting an appeal by nearby residents of a variance allowing the building to exceed a 25-foot height limit by 7 feet.
Public hearings on the project came well after midnight during a 10-hour meeting that began Wednesday evening and stretched until 3 a.m. Thursday.
The cancer center proposal has drawn opposition from neighbors who fear, among other things, it will bring added traffic and noise to the area and block their views. Some spoke out against the plan at the late-night council meeting.
Resident Molly Langley said she didn’t believe traffic studies have been conducted on Lupita or San Mateo Road, which run north of the project’s proposed site. “They have no count of where we’re beginning, and they won’t be able to count what happens to us later,” she said.
Several members of the public called for the council to conduct further traffic studies or require Christus St. Vincent to fund a traffic light.
Jennifer Jenkins of JenkinsGavin Inc. spoke on behalf of the hospital, presenting studies showing existing traffic lights would continue to operate at acceptable levels of service after the center opens. She also showed the council “No Hospital Access” signage that would be installed around the neighborhood.
“We do not have a traffic problem with this facility in this location,” Jenkins said.
The city Planning Commission had approved most of Christus St. Vincent’s proposal and granted a height variance to allow for a taller building.
However, the commission rejected the hospital’s request for a variance to a requirement to maintain a 30 percent slope of an arroyo running through an area set to become the cancer center’s parking lot.
Commissioners also imposed a condition calling for the hospital to leave an arroyo undisturbed.
Christus St. Vincent appealed those restrictions, and the council narrowly voted in the hospital’s favor.
Plans for the 80,880-square-foot building and parking lot on 7.4 acres include a covered walkway to connect the cancer center to the hospital across the Arroyo de los Amigos, which divides the two properties.
Every councilor voted to approve the amended master plan with the exception of Councilor Michael Garcia, who abstained from the vote, citing a lack of information on potential traffic increases.
“I strongly felt that … we could have gotten more information and data if we did a traffic analysis on the impacted area as identified through the locations where signs are going to be installed,” Garcia said. “I felt there was more information needed on this one.”
The value of the Arroyo de los Amigos was not in question, but whether an unnamed drainage ditch that feeds into it also constitutes an arroyo sparked debate between Christus St. Vincent representatives and city staff.
Attorney Karl Sommer told councilors the Planning Commission’s decision to enforce setbacks from the smaller arroyo would eliminate more than 70 parking spaces. The hospital had sought a variance that would allow it to create 237 spaces; without it, there is room for only about 175, the hospital has said.
“What we’re talking about creating is a hole in the middle of the parking lot that has railing around it,” Sommer said. He told councilors the Planning Commission believed “we were going to obliterate a wildlife corridor, namely the Arroyo de los Amigos … but it’s not true.”
City Engineer Dee Beingessner said she supported a setback after visiting the site, when she discovered “they were basically obliterating an arroyo and not following the code.”
“I’m supposed to protect an arroyo,” she said. “And this is an arroyo.”
Still, the council voted 5-4 in favor of Christus St. Vincent, with Councilors Jamie Cassutt, Carol Romero-Wirth, Renee Villarreal and Michael Garcia dissenting.
In a final appeal that began past 1 a.m., resident Anna Darrah asked the council to overturn approval of the height variance.
“I know that I’m not entitled to see mountains out of my window, and I know that I’m not entitled to zoning rules that can never be changed,” Darrah said. “But what I am entitled to, and all my neighbors … are zoning rules that cannot be changed lightly, that cannot be changed upon demand by neighbors more powerful than we are.”
The council voted to deny the appeal, with only Michael Garcia dissenting.