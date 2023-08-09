City councilors heard a presentation Wednesday on the 2021 fiscal year audit in the council’s first meeting since the results of the audit were made public July 31.
Councilors and city staff had varying opinions on the presentation of the audit, but several said they hope future audits will be turned in on time.
“We can do better, we will do better and I hope for the future we get these in quicker and with less of the findings because I think we truly owe that to our community,” Councilor Lee Garcia said.
The long-delayed audit was turned in to the Office of the State Auditor on June 30 and released to the public last week. The audit received an unmodified or “clean” opinion, the best opinion type, but demonstrated a number of findings the city had been flagged for in past audits, including problems tracking federal grant spending and a lack of internal controls.
In the presentation, Finance Director Emily Oster detailed some of the work the city is doing to address those issues, including hiring more staff, upgrading its technology and improving documentation policies.
Councilor Michael Garcia asked auditors whether “clean audit,” which the city used to describe the audit in a news release, was a term that was standard, and he said he felt it was inappropriate for the situation.
“We’ve really tried to use the word ‘clean’ to try to get away and maybe hide the fact that there are 22 issues,” Michael Garcia said.
Mayor Alan Webber and City Manager John Blair pushed back on Michael Garcia’s comments.
Webber read from several websites that used the phrase “clean opinion,” including the Cambridge English Dictionary, Wiki Accounting and a Department of Defense webpage.
“I don’t think talking about it is in any way, shape or form, is spinning quote-unquote this opinion; it is commonly used, even the Department of Defense uses it,” Webber said.
Blair said he was offended at the suggestion the news release was spin.
“To suggest that this was being spun or that we were hiding things from the public to me is offensive at best and is an attack on the integrity of the people who worked on the audit and are trying to improve the city of Santa Fe,” he said.
The Finance Department is working “full speed ahead” on the 2022 audit and turned over its trial balance this week, an important milestone, Oster said.
“It’s really hard for me to nail down specific dates but we are going as quickly as we can,” she said.