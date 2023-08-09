City councilors heard a presentation Wednesday on the 2021 fiscal year audit in the council’s first meeting since the results of the audit were made public July 31.

Councilors and city staff had varying opinions on the presentation of the audit, but several said they hope future audits will be turned in on time.

“We can do better, we will do better and I hope for the future we get these in quicker and with less of the findings because I think we truly owe that to our community,” Councilor Lee Garcia said.

