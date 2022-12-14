121322_JG_PecosTrail4.jpg

The property along Old Pecos Trail, which is proposed to be developed into housing, was discussed Wednesday night before the City Council.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

City Council actions The City Council approved the following items Wednesday: u Allocation of $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to Consuelo’s Place Shelter, otherwise known as the midtown emergency shelter, to fund operations and services through June 30. The allocation is part of $2.6 million in ARPA funding administered by the city’s Office of Affordable Housing. u An increase of $1 million in compensation to Santa Fe Engineering Consultants (from an original $500,000 contract in 2019) for construction management services on two projects the group designed: the Agua Fría-South Meadows intersection improvements and Tierra Contenta Trail extension projects. u A general plan amendment and rezoning of about 24 acres of city- and state-owned properties adjacent to the midtown campus at 1600 St. Michael’s Drive.

A lively public hearing on a developer’s request for the city to rezone a parcel on Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road extended late into Wednesday night as nearby residents opposed to the project argued it would be “damaging to the quality of life in Santa Fe.”

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council were expected to take a vote after the hourslong hearing on whether to approve a new zoning designation for the

