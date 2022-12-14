City Council actions The City Council approved the following items Wednesday: u Allocation of $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to Consuelo’s Place Shelter, otherwise known as the midtown emergency shelter, to fund operations and services through June 30. The allocation is part of $2.6 million in ARPA funding administered by the city’s Office of Affordable Housing. u An increase of $1 million in compensation to Santa Fe Engineering Consultants (from an original $500,000 contract in 2019) for construction management services on two projects the group designed: the Agua Fría-South Meadows intersection improvements and Tierra Contenta Trail extension projects. u A general plan amendment and rezoning of about 24 acres of city- and state-owned properties adjacent to the midtown campus at 1600 St. Michael’s Drive.
A lively public hearing on a developer’s request for the city to rezone a parcel on Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road extended late into Wednesday night as nearby residents opposed to the project argued it would be “damaging to the quality of life in Santa Fe.”
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council were expected to take a vote after the hourslong hearing on whether to approve a new zoning designation for the
9.59-acre property to allow more dense development.
Instead, they postponed the decision.
They are expected to continue deliberating on the case when the council convenes Jan. 11.
“Given the level of interest and concern, I don’t think you want this governing body voting on this at 2:30 in the morning,” Webber said, after Councilor Carol Romero-
Wirth recommended postponement. “It will render a much better process and a much better outcome.”
The councilors named people who gave testimony earlier in the night who they hoped also would speak in January, including former City Councilor Peter Ives and and resident Pat Lillis.
Representatives for Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy, who plans to build 25 homes on the parcel rather than the nine homes allowed under its current zoning rules, said the new zoning designation would be in line with the intentions of the city’s general plan adopted in 1999.
Attorney Karl Sommer said “it may be unpopular for the people in this room,” but the planned development of 25 homes at 2200 Old Pecos Trail was in the interest of the broader community.
Sommer said the planned subdivision would include five homes deemed “affordable,” meaning they would be available to households at between 50 percent and 100 percent of the area’s median income.
Though Sommer did not mention any projected prices for affordable homes or market-priced homes in the development, officials at city Planning Commission meetings estimated the 20 market-priced homes likely would sell for $700,000 or more.
During Wednesday’s hearing, residents decried the proposed rezoning of the property, calling it a “grave injustice.”
Several speakers cited the once-proposed Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor, urging the mayor and council to deny the rezoning request and reopen the process to establish development standards for the corridor.
“Our last unspoiled entrance [to the city] is Old Pecos Trail, and we have fought several times to save this entrance already,” resident John Pen La Farge said.
Other residents shared concerns about traffic safety and the potential for the housing development to ruin views in the area. Old Santa Fe Association President Randall Bell argued the buildout would be “a highly dense visual.”
When Santa Fe attorney and former City Councilor Steven Farber continued speaking past his allotted two minutes, criticizing the procedure as unfair, Webber rebuked Farber, telling him he was out of order and asking him to sit down.
“You are not demonstrating respect for this proceeding,” Webber said.