Demonstrators chant at the start of a City Council meeting Wednesday to protest a controversial measure to rebuild the Plaza obelisk that once stood on the Santa Fe Plaza. The Plaza centerpiece, which dates back about 155 years, was destroyed by protesters during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally in 2020.
Elena Ortiz, left, and her daughter Savannah Ortiz from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo gather with other demonstrators Wednesday at the start of a City Council meeting to protest a controversial measure to rebuild the obelisk that once stood on the Santa Fe Plaza.
Santa Fe residents passionately opposed to a City Council proposal to rebuild the toppled Plaza obelisk — and perhaps add a water feature — might have numerous conflicting ideas of what should stand at the site, but many agreed Wednesday night on one thing: The mayor and council should halt the plan for now.
Dozens of community members voiced concerns for hours at a public meeting where the council was set to discuss and potentially adopt the contentious plan, which calls for reconstruction of the Soldiers’ Monument. The Plaza centerpiece, which dates back about 155 years, was destroyed by protesters during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally in 2020. All that remains standing is the base of the monument, covered by a wooden box.
Hidden behind one of the panels are words that have created controversy for decades: an engraving dedicating the monument — initially built as a tribute to Civil War Union Soldiers — to the “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians.”
Councilors began discussing the proposal late Wednesday, but voted to postpone the debate around 11:30 p.m.
Several residents gathered outside City Hall ahead of the 5 p.m. meeting, carrying banners and signs, one of which stated, “Santa Fe City Council perpetuates violence against Indigenous peoples.”
At the start of the meeting, several people in the back of the council chambers began chanting, “You’re on Native land.”
Hours after the meeting began, local residents lined up to express condemnation of the proposal.
Alma Castro, who recently resigned her position as chairwoman of the City Arts Commission over the plan to rebuild the obelisk, wrote in her resignation letter to Mayor Alan Webber that “watching the City Council push a controversial resolution through the governing body, with no regard for the will of the advisory bodies or the community at large has been appalling.”
On Wednesday, she addressed the council, along with dozens of others.
“I think it’s very important that not the City Council, but that the voters of our city, decide what goes in the center of it,” she said, referring to the Plaza.
The proposed resolution included directives to city staff to solicit designs to rebuild the monument from its broken pieces and to create a new city Office of Equity and Inclusion. These plans and others introduced in amendments to the resolution were “based on and inspired by” some recommendations of a 2022 report on the city’s CHART process — short for culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth. The 11-month public engagement process was led by Albuquerque-based consultant group An Artful Life.
An amendment proposed by Webber to request the relocation of two other city monuments to the New Mexico History Museum received support from the Caballeros de Vargas, a group whose leadership demanded Wednesday that a statue of Don Diego de Vargas — removed from its site at the city-owned Cathedral Park in 2020 — be displayed publicly once again.
Another of Webber’s amendments, to incorporate a water feature into the rebuilt obelisk monument, appeared to be received poorly by much of the public.
Resident Bob White called the proposed fountain “offensive,” given “the type of drought we’re in.”
White said he participated in the CHART process and believes the two largest parts of the resolution, concerning the monument and an Office of Equity and Inclusion, should be considered in separate measures.
“Like everybody else who participated in CHART, we didn’t think that was going to be handed in and that would be it,” White said. “We thought it would be the beginning of a longer process.”
Many Native people spoke against the resolution, saying any proposal that called for a newly constructed obelisk would effectively rebuild a monument to genocide.
“It will come down again if you put it up again,” one woman warned.
The plan also was opposed by the Santa Fe Indigenous Center and Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, among other local Native groups.
A lawyer who identified herself as a member of the Navajo Nation spoke to the significance of the word “savage.”
“This is a word that was used to dehumanize Indigenous peoples to justify taking their land away,” she said. “It was honoring the people who killed our ancestors.”