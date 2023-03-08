Santa Fe residents passionately opposed to a City Council proposal to rebuild the toppled Plaza obelisk — and perhaps add a water feature — might have numerous conflicting ideas of what should stand at the site, but many agreed Wednesday night on one thing: The mayor and council should halt the plan for now.

Dozens of community members voiced concerns for hours at a public meeting where the council was set to discuss and potentially adopt the contentious plan, which calls for reconstruction of the Soldiers’ Monument. The Plaza centerpiece, which dates back about 155 years, was destroyed by protesters during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally in 2020. All that remains standing is the base of the monument, covered by a wooden box.

Hidden behind one of the panels are words that have created controversy for decades: an engraving dedicating the monument — initially built as a tribute to Civil War Union Soldiers — to the “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians.”