Amid contentious recent debates in Santa Fe surrounding issues such as development, housing and cultural dynamics, 11 candidates vying for four City Council seats up for election in November — including two incumbents — describe differing visions for the city’s future.

Some point out their distinct differences from the administration of Mayor Alan Webber, who is in his second term. Some are less critical of the mayor, but few are quick to show they are directly aligned with his policies.

Katherine Rivera, one of four candidates running in District 1 for a seat being vacated by Councilor Renee Villarreal, said she attended Webber’s State of the City address in March. Her reaction?