Nobody made any embarrassing gaffes.
They didn’t trade nasty verbal jabs or try to discredit their opponents, either.
The first forum of all the candidates running for a seat on the Santa Fe City Council in November was a relatively low-key affair Thursday night that drew only about three dozen people, including Mayor Alan Webber, who left well before it was over.
“I think people are still confused about the date of the election and don’t realize how soon it’s coming up, which is one reason why we only half-filled the hall tonight rather than filled it,” said Karen Heldmeyer, a former city councilor who is acting president of the Neighborhood Network, a coalition of neighborhood organizations that put on the forum.
This year marks the first time the city will hold a municipal election in November. Only two of the four council district races are competitive this election cycle, as incumbent City Councilors Chris Rivera and Renee Villarreal are running unopposed.
Rivera, who is seeking a third four-year term, appeared the most relaxed and dropped the funnier lines of the night.
“Isn’t technology great?” he asked as candidates were giving their closing statements at the end of the two-hour forum. “My Apple watch is telling me I’ve been sitting too long, and it’s time to stand up. Before I got the watch, my behind used to tell me when it was time to stand up.”
The forum, held on the campus of the former Santa Fe University of Art and Design, gave voters an opportunity to meet the five candidates running in the two competitive races. Four of the five are running for public office for the first time.
“I’m very proud to be up here today,” said Alysia Lori Abbott, an archaeologist and former historic preservation planner for the city who is running for the southeast-side District 2 seat against Michael J. Garcia, who is the state program director for the Corporation for National and Community Service. “I’m very proud to be with these citizens of Santa Fe who are willing to run for public office, which can be a terrifying thing but also a wonderful thing.”
Garcia, a Santa Fe native who has a master’s degree in public administration, said he has been working in public service for the past 14 years, starting as an AmeriCorps Vista member.
“I think we want to see community brought back to the City Council,” he said. “We’ve lost our community voice, so I hope to be a vehicle for that. I hope to be the community voice as a city councilor and ensure that the community understands that there is somebody that has their back.”
The race for the south-side District 4 drew three candidates.
Xavier Anderson, the only candidate with dual citizenship, works as the budget and finance manager for the Los Alamos Fire Department.
“I bring that bit of fiscal responsibility that all city councilors should keep in mind,” he said, adding his platform also includes a focus on public safety, equity of city services and the environment.
Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, who grew up in Santa Fe and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 2003, is currently a stay-at-home mom who has a master’s degree in public health.
“As a public health professional and through my work, I see all policy as health policy,” she said. “I know that it is crucial that we take care of the health of each and every one of our citizens if we want this to be a community that thrives.”
Greg Scargall, who finished second in the race for District 4 four years ago, said he recently became a fourth-grade teacher. He left his job as the veterans coordinator and school certifying official at Santa Fe Community College after 5 1/2 years because he saw a need in the public schools, he said.
“It was two weeks ago that the Santa Fe New Mexican had an article that there was over 30 classrooms vacant with full-time subs, and I’m someone that sees a need and I take action — bottom line,” he said. “I don’t sit around and think about it. I don’t ask questions. I say, ‘What can I do?’ I’m ready to roll my sleeves and take a step.’ ”
Audience members submitted questions for candidates, who had one or two minutes to answer. Questions ranged from listing two specific actions they would take to deal with Santa Fe’s housing problems to whether they agreed to the city’s short-term rental ordinance, which they all said needed additional work.
