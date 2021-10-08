Lee A. Garcia
Age: 45
Occupation: Self-employed business owner
Education: MBA in technology management
Family: Married with two children
Government/political experience: Four years planning commission
Community service activities: N/A
Questions:
1. Why are you running, and what skills do you hope to bring, or continue to bring, to the City Council?
Answer: I am running for City Council because I feel that our community, especially south side residents, needs a strong voice at city hall. My skills as a problem solver and analytical thinker are what I will bring to the City Council.
2. What do you consider the biggest issue facing Santa Fe, and how do you intend to address it?
Answer: Political divisiveness in solving problems is preventing our city and citizens from thriving. We need to work cohesively to protect and preserve our beloved city and its rich history. There are many issues facing Santa Fe: public safety, homelessness, affordable housing. I believe we need to look at city finances and where the money is going.
3. What is the biggest issue facing your district?
District 3 corridors have great potential and are highly desirable. Generating more incubator-type developments that welcomes small businesses, provides services to our community, and gives individuals the opportunity to attain much-needed skillsets to find better-paying jobs. It is our duty to address affordable for-sale housing, providing access to all regardless of economic status. Working class Santafecinos should have the opportunity to own and build equity in this great city. Santa Fe’s affordable housing down payment and rental assistance programs need to be expanded and broadened; more citizens need to know about this service.
4. In 50 words or fewer, what is your opinion of a) Alan Webber’s term as mayor and b) the current City Council?
Answer: I am concerned as a current resident that our city has not submitted its financial audit on time for the past 2 years. My question is, what has caused this delay, and why has this information not been made available to all tax-paying citizens of Santa Fe?
5. How should the city approach development of the Midtown Campus? What are your ideas for the site?
Answer: Midtown campus, in my opinion, should be re-zoned and land leased. This way the asset is kept by the city. This will allow for different types of development to happen. Anything from city offices to private businesses. Parks, open space or live-work developments. We need places for our citizens to live, work and play.
Roman
“Tiger” Abeyta
Age: 48
Occupation: Chief professional officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte
Education: Capital High School
Family: Married, five children, two grandchildren
Government/political experience: Over 20 years in city and county government. One term as District 3 city councilor
Community service activities: Elementary and high school basketball coach, youth soccer coach, youth baseball coach, Planning Commission member and Kiwanis Club member
Questions:
1. Why are you running and what skills do you hope to bring, or continue to bring, to the City Council?
Answer: I am seeking re-election to City Council District 3. I would like to see initiatives I’ve started be completed. For example, complete construction of the Teen Center, build a Senior Center, increase Spanish translation and interpretation services, build trails north of Airport Road to connect children to their schools.
2. What do you consider the biggest issue facing Santa Fe, and how do you intend to address it?
Answer: Affordable housing — Find a permanent funding source for the City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Public safety — Hire more Police officers. Increase salaries for Fire Department staff. Expand the City’s Alternative Response Unit.
Economic development — Review city planning and land use regulations to ensure codes allow for high-tech businesses to locate in Santa Fe in appropriate locations.
3. What is the biggest issue facing your district?
There isn’t just one. Public safety, traffic, lack of city facilities and inadequate resources.
4. In 50 words or fewer, what is your opinion of a) Alan Webber’s term as mayor, and b) the current City Council?
Answer: I endorsed Alan Webber.
5. How should the city approach development of the Midtown Campus? What are your ideas for the site?
Answer: I would like to see a consolidated City Campus built on the property. This should be approved by the voters. If approved it would build the needed infrastructure and serve as an anchor, which would stimulate development, parks and community amenities on the rest of the property.
