The saga of the wayward shopping cart — quickly becoming a new staple on Santa Fe streets and in its arroyos — might soon be over.
Or it could be just beginning.
A bill being introduced before the City Council on Wednesday would fine Santa Fe retailers whose abandoned shopping carts are returned to their businesses by city workers.
The bill, sponsored by Mayor Alan Webber and City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, would “incentivize” retailers to keep the carts on their properties by charging the retailers $150 for every cart the city picks up.
The hope, Romero-Wirth said, is the prospect of a fine would convince businesses to install stronger security measures to keep the carts on their property — and from being strewn throughout the city.
“If someone wants to take a grocery cart, they will find a way,” she said. “But we would like stores to do as much as they can to help us alleviate this problem. The growth of these carts across the city has gotten to a place where we have to do something.”
The bill will be introduced at Wednesday’s meeting and would be heard by the council July 27, with public comment. The bill also requires retailers to affix contact information to each cart, including either the owner or the retail establishment’s name, plus a valid phone number and a notification that removal of the shopping cart is prohibited.
A vote on the bill likely would not occur until Aug. 31. If passed, the legislation would not go into effect until three months after approval.
The proposal spins out of a city cart retrieval pilot program in September, during which the city paid a contractor $17 per cart to retrieve the devices from city streets. According to a city memo, about 3,000 carts were picked up.
Romero-Wirth called 3,000 carts an “insane number.”
City Clerk Kristine Mihelcic said the design of the prospective cart retrieval program is still in flux and much of the framework is still being developed. It’s unclear if the city plans to remain with the current contractor to retrieve carts or plans to create a position to handle the work.
Shopping cart theft is a big problem nationwide for retailers. According to the Food Marketing Institute in Washington, D.C., annual costs due to cart theft total around $800 million.
Many cities have passed similar ordinances, with others charging far more than Santa Fe officials are proposing. Others place requirements into their bills that make retailers take multiple steps to mitigate the number of abandoned carts, including adding security systems or making businesses pay for security or a retrieval contract.
Albuquerque City Councilor Louie Sanchez introduced a bill last month that called on that city’s Solid Waste Department to create a plan to scoop up abandoned shopping carts. The plan would be similar to Santa Fe’s pilot program by working with a contractor to collect them.
Mihelcic said the city currently returns the carts to the retailers before invoicing them for the cost and will not store the carts on city property, as other cities with similar fee programs have done.
Companies have taken steps to protect against cart theft, including installing anti-theft locks that stop the cart as soon as they leave a parking lot. Others have individuals specifically dedicated to wrangle carts and place them back into a locked cart collector.
Jeremy Montoya, a store manager at Albertson’s Market on Zafarano Drive said cart thefts are a “huge” problem for the grocery store, with the losses requiring the purchase of replacements.
He said the store’s proximity to a series of apartments, hotels and motels on nearby Cerrillos Road allows him to see people using the carts to drag their purchases or personal property back to their residences.
He said once carts are off the property, it’s pretty much “out of their control.”
But Montoya disagreed with fining retailers rather than take action against those who steal the carts in the first place.
A shopping cart can cost anywhere from $100 to $150, with some going as high as $400, depending on the style and complexity, according to online listings.
“I know it is not something we would want to do,” Montoya said. “We try so hard, and it is kind of out of our control. I think better thing is maybe just call us so we can pick them up.”
Nagisa Suzuki, store manager at La Montanita Co-op on West Alameda Street, said over the past few years, shopping cart thefts have increased to the point where the store is losing them “on a daily basis.”
Suzuki said the store partners with a retrieval company but has had to order a new fleet of carts “every few months.”
“There are probably other ways to see some positive impact for businesses who have these carts taken,” she said of the bill. “It could be one piece of it but not a solution.”
Romero-Wirth agreed the proposal isn’t perfect, but “something needed to be done.”
“This is an experiment,” she said. “We will see, but this has just gotten to be a problem that needs some sort of attention.”