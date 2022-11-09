Despite Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber's objections that a new Multimodal Transition Plan does not go far enough to ensure the city's commitment to developing a less car-centric and more environmentally friendly transportation system, the City Council voted Wednesday to adopt the guiding document.

Councilor Signe Lindell and Webber cast the only votes against measure.

The plan resulted from a collaboration among several city departments — including Public Works, Land Use and Community Development — and includes recommendations for policy and infrastructure planning laid out in a 119-page report compiled by the Metropolitan Planning Organization with a goal of “reducing dependency on automobile transportation."

