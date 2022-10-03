With Indigenous Peoples Day only a week away, the Santa Fe City Council on Monday unanimously approved a measure to allow a celebration of the holiday and two other small community events to be held annually on the downtown Plaza with commercial vendors.

Under the new measure, the city will add Santa Fe Pride, Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples’ Day events to a list of eight larger art markets and festivals that are issued permits for commercial operations on the Plaza.

The version of the ordinance approved Monday replaced an earlier proposal that called for making Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Juneteenth the top priorities for new commercial vendor licenses, with six other commercial licenses distributed through a lottery system to small yearly events on the Plaza.

Popular in the Community