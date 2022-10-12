During a public meeting Wednesday, the Santa Fe City Council approved the following items:

  • Donation of property at 635 Alto Street to Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity for the development of five low-priced housing units.
  • Termination of a Local Economic Development Act agreement with Descartes Labs Inc. and a clawback of funding to the business.
  • An agreement to purchase 23.08 acres at 1085 Richards Ave. from the New Mexico State Game Commission for $3 million.
  • A $245,000 contract with Travers Mechanical for refrigeration and mechanical services for the ice-skating rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
  • An amendment to a services agreement with Weston Services Inc. for $500,000 for on-call design services for the Public Works Department.

