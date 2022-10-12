kicker City council approves several items Wednesday The New Mexican Nicholas Gilmore Author email Oct 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During a public meeting Wednesday, the Santa Fe City Council approved the following items:Donation of property at 635 Alto Street to Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity for the development of five low-priced housing units.Termination of a Local Economic Development Act agreement with Descartes Labs Inc. and a clawback of funding to the business.An agreement to purchase 23.08 acres at 1085 Richards Ave. from the New Mexico State Game Commission for $3 million.A $245,000 contract with Travers Mechanical for refrigeration and mechanical services for the ice-skating rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.An amendment to a services agreement with Weston Services Inc. for $500,000 for on-call design services for the Public Works Department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Gilmore Author email Follow Nicholas Gilmore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesThreats prompt shelter-in-place alert Friday in downtown Santa FeRonchetti gets roasted on social mediaAs pilots age out, some express concern for future of ballooning in AlbuquerqueSanta Fe pair accused of shoplifting evade initial police stopThree young teens accused in Taos homicideNew place to call home for New Mexico School for ArtsLawsuit says corrections employee fired for reporting issuesBalderas on finalist list for NNMC presidentThree governors but only one worthwhile endorsementMan arrested during obelisk protest sues city of Santa Fe ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Tale of tails Hints at another role for coyotes long ago Rescue report Special-needs dog finds a perfect fit Magic table Delicious accident makes for a divine carrot cake Ringside Seat Out-of-bounds comment robs focus from NFL's sexism