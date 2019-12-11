Santa Fe city employees will receive a paid half-day off to vote in the November general election.
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council approved a proposal to give the city’s estimated 1,400 employees four hours off to vote in next year’s presidential election. Employees currently receive two hours of paid administrative leave to vote.
“I think we have an opportunity to demonstrate leadership in defense of democracy,” Webber said.
Approval of the half-day off, which will be tested on a trial basis and then evaluated, wasn’t unanimous. Councilors JoAnne Vigil Coppler, Signe Lindell and Renee Villarreal voted in opposition.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.