The city of Santa Fe will move forward with a pilot program for the homeless that calls for installation of 25 small shelters known as “pallet homes” on private property.

The City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution to implement the program, receiving praise from advocates and service providers who attended the meeting in support of the measure.

“This is a public health, social justice, safety and well-being issue for all of us — housed, unhoused and, for more and more, precariously housed here in Santa Fe,” said Dr. Laura Brown, an addiction specialist who has worked with several local organizations that serve homeless people. “Housing is health care and a human right.”

