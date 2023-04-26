The city of Santa Fe will move forward with a pilot program for the homeless that calls for installation of 25 small shelters known as “pallet homes” on private property.
The City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution to implement the program, receiving praise from advocates and service providers who attended the meeting in support of the measure.
“This is a public health, social justice, safety and well-being issue for all of us — housed, unhoused and, for more and more, precariously housed here in Santa Fe,” said Dr. Laura Brown, an addiction specialist who has worked with several local organizations that serve homeless people. “Housing is health care and a human right.”
Brown said she would be grateful to see a pallet home community developed in her neighborhood.
The resolution directs city staff to engage in contracts with landowners and service providers to set up the shelter communities, which must include “24/7 security, hygiene facilities, and electrical services.”
The city has allocated $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the program. Each pallet shelter costs $14,000, including installation.
Depending on the proposals the city receives, the 25 shelters could be spread across multiple properties or installed at one location, Community Health and Safety Department Director Kyra Ochoa said.
“It’s a pilot to see if it will work because of the extreme stress our community, as a whole, is under because we don’t have a solution yet for folks who won’t stay in the shelters, or can’t stay in the shelters,” Ochoa told councilors Wednesday. “The stress on our public safety systems, on our business owners, is extreme, so that is the rationale for looking into this model, which other communities have tried and found to be successful.”
A 2022 survey of department leaders found the city spends about $14 million each year on homelessness, costs that include cleaning encampments, repairing infrastructure and responding to public safety problems.
City staff did not consider installing the shelters on city-owned properties, Ochoa said, because of community opposition to a similar project proposed last year on the midtown campus.
Councilor Chris Rivera abstained from the vote, saying he had “many concerns” about the plan.
The resolution calls for shelter operators to develop “good neighbor agreements” with nearby residents and businesses. Rivera asked city staff what would happen if residents objected to such programs near their homes.
“After negotiations, ideally there is some consensus reached,” Ochoa said. “If not, it really is up to the provider to decide whether they want to proceed and how to proceed.”
Caseworkers and outreach staff from nonprofit organizations such as The Life Link and the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, and the federally funded Healthcare for the Homeless thanked councilors for moving the program forward.
Marisol Atkins, a Santa Fe housing consultant, said her organization, Luz del Sol, along with Colorado-based Project Moxie, helped educate the community about pallet shelters and other “safe outdoor space” initiatives during events in the city last year.
“There’s not one type of homelessness — there’s multiple types of homelessness,” Atkins said. “So we need multiple solutions.”
Atkins said often community meetings are dominated with the voices of people who “don’t support solutions” to homelessness.
“So we said, ‘OK, let’s see if we can garner support from people who do support solutions,’ ” she said.