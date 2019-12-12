Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council have approved a series of amendments to a program designed to increase affordable housing in Santa Fe through the construction of market-rate housing.
"We’ve said, all of us on this governing body, that our first, second and third priorities are housing, housing, housing," Webber said before the governing body unanimously approved the changes late Wednesday.
The revisions are meant to give developers a menu of options under the so-called inclusionary zoning program, which requires a certain percentage of new construction to be set aside as affordable housing with rents set below market rates.
The first option continues to allow developers to pay a fee instead of adding affordable units into their projects. The fee-in-lieu-of provision was set to expire at the end of the year. Under the changes approved Wednesday, the fee will increase 20 percent each year for five years until the fee is doubled.
"It's an incentive for people to act sooner if you know that the rate is going to go up," Webber said. "The sooner you begin your process of getting your housing built, the more you will get underneath the wire of an increasing fee-in-lieu-of."
The governing body agreed to exclude multifamily rental projects of 12 units or less from the escalating fee, though developers on those projects would still be subject to the existing fee.
The governing body also included a requirement for the city to review the doubling of fees no later than July 2022 to make sure the escalation isn't suppressing market activity.
"We won’t just look at the internal data from the city," said Alexandra Ladd, director of the city's Office of Affordable Housing. "We will look at several market factors to determine [if] real estate development is slowing."
The second option accommodates the development of "low-priced dwelling unit" projects in which renter incomes couldn't be more than a certain percentage of the area median income. The city would reduce development fees for builders by 15 percent under that option.
The third option requires builders to set aside 15 percent of their units for people with low to moderate incomes, a requirement similar to the city's original inclusionary zoning program.
Rules for owner-occupied housing remain unchanged. Webber said the revisions are part of a larger housing strategy.
"We shouldn’t look at this in insolation," he said. "This is yet another step in a multifaceted effort to deal with accessory dwelling units, short-term rentals, [requests for proposals] for city-owned land, the midtown site, Tierra Contenta phase three, the northwest quadrant, infill and other projects."
The governing body also approved a resolution calling for an exchange of property with the state as part of an effort to increase the midtown property by about 20 acres. The city is eyeing the former campus of the Santa Fe University of Art and Design for redevelopment.
