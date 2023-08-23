The Santa Fe City Council has rejected or blocked six of eight ballot questions that would have asked voters to decide on proposed city charter changes.

Along with a proposed excise tax on high-end home sales to fund affordable housing initiatives, Santa Fe voters will see questions on their November ballots about whether to lower the percentage of voter signatures required on a petition seeking an election on an initiative or referendum, and whether to establish clearer guidelines for the Charter Review Commission, a group convened at least every 10 years. 

The decision came in a special meeting at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center that began Tuesday evening and stretched into early Wednesday morning. While dozens of residents lined up to weigh in on whether the city should ask for voter approval of the home sales excise tax — with most speaking in support of the effort — no members of the public spoke on the proposed charter changes.

