A business advisory firm involved in the purchase of Market Station, the anchor at the city-owned Santa Fe Railyard, is planning to make another investment in the area.
Luna Capital Advisors of Santa Fe is poised to buy from the city a neighboring building that used to house Santa Fe Clay for an appraised value of $150,000.
“We think there’s so much potential down there,” Tiphini Axtell, a spokeswoman for Luna Capital Advisors, said Tuesday. “It just hasn’t been tapped into it.”
The proposed purchase is imminent but not a done deal.
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council will consider a request Wednesday to publish notice of a public hearing on the proposed deal Jan. 29.
“The city wishes to sell the building, as not to hold any responsibility in the maintenance of the building and to obtain revenue,” city documents state.
Axtell declined to disclose the proposed use or uses for the 10,242-square-foot building at 545 Camino de la Familia, saying only that it won’t be a retail space or a brewery, which Luna Capital Advisors has long specialized in funding.
“We can’t divulge [the proposed use or uses] yet,” she said. “It’s too early, especially with the whole process that we have to go through. But it will be very much in line and be cohesive with what we’re doing with Market Station.”
Plans call for Bernalillo-based Bosque Brewing to share the former Flying Star space at Market Station with Wayward Sons Distillery, which will be a signature tenant. In addition, Opuntia Cafe, formerly located in the Railyard’s Baca District, will reopen on the second floor of Market Station, which houses REI, Daniella and the Puzzah! escape room.
The purchase of Market Station ended a four-year bankruptcy and foreclosure chapter that began when the original developer, Railyard Co., filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015.
The proposed purchase of the building that housed Santa Fe Clay for some 45 years comes after the owners of the clay supply store, studio and gallery decided to move last year to a site north of Santa Fe, off U.S. 84/285.
“The Railyard District’s much-touted redevelopment hasn’t brought in any significant business,” Rod Andres, one of the owners of Santa Fe Clay, said in a news release at the time. “If anything, it’s slower now than when we took over the studio two years ago. Many of the buildings in the Railyard are still unoccupied, and, even though we’ve read recent news stories about filled vacancies, the incoming tenants are unlikely to attract any sort of real activity to the neighborhood.”
Axtell has a more optimistic outlook on the Railyard.
“It was unfortunate that the Market Station building was largely unoccupied for so long,” she said. “I think having that filled up — we almost have that all the way leased out, there’s just some office space upstairs — but having that filled up, I think, is going to make a big difference in just the foot traffic.”
The popular farmers market and summer concerts at the Railyard create a “natural flow for those events,” and Axtell said Luna Capital Advisors hopes to see even more traffic as more tenants move in.
“What we’re already doing with Market Station is going to lend for anything that goes into the Santa Fe Clay space to be more viable,” she said. “We’re hoping that with filling it up with more options that people will stay down there, and then hopefully we see [the Railyard] starting to come alive and less of a ghost town.”
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.