Megan Donnell of Santa Fe pulled into a parking space on Lincoln Avenue Tuesday, thrilled by her good fortune.

"This one actually does work, and you can see the screen," Donnell said as she pushed a couple of coins into the parking meter. 

Donnell was planning to park just long enough to run into a nearby restaurant to grab something she left behind the previous evening. She said she typically uses one of the city's metered parking spaces about once every couple of weeks and estimated that, more often than not, the meters she encounters are in operation.