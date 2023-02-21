Megan Donnell of Santa Fe pulled into a parking space on Lincoln Avenue Tuesday, thrilled by her good fortune.
"This one actually does work, and you can see the screen," Donnell said as she pushed a couple of coins into the parking meter.
Donnell was planning to park just long enough to run into a nearby restaurant to grab something she left behind the previous evening. She said she typically uses one of the city's metered parking spaces about once every couple of weeks and estimated that, more often than not, the meters she encounters are in operation.
But not always.
"I use the QR code when the meter is broken, but there was one a couple of weeks ago where the QR code was also broken," she said. "That was in the Railyard."
A new contract up for consideration before the Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday night will replace more than half of the city's single-space parking meters with similar, refurbished meters over the coming months.
The proposed contract estimates the city will pay a little more than $740,000 to replace 600 of its 1,082 single-space parking meters with refurbished mechanisms during the current fiscal year. It also will cover data management and credit card transaction fees for all meters for four years.
The Public Works and Utilities Committee recommended approval of the contract with IPS Group of San Diego on Monday evening without discussion.
The meters to be installed this year would be "refurbished," because, as a city staff memo notes, "new meters cost twice as much and come with the same warranty."
The refurbished meters come with a warranty of two years and an expected life of seven to 10 years, according to the contract.
City Public Works Director Regina Wheeler wrote in an email that pending approval from the council, she hopes to begin installing the new meters in the next six weeks.
"Note that customers can park for free at broken meters," Wheeler wrote. "They must adhere to the maximum duration, for instance, some locations only allow parking for two hours. No need for people to report the broken meters, our team is doing inventory."
Wheeler wrote all of the single-space meters in the city need to be replaced, adding "our maintenance team does a lot of work to keep the number inoperative each day down to 200-250 meters at a time."
Meters are rendered inoperative for various reasons, including "battery failures, damage due to vandalism, [and] screens ruined by UV light," Wheeler wrote. She added they currently run on 2G technology and will need to be upgraded since 2G no longer will be supported.
Some inoperative meters get green hoods from city parking staff members, indicating free parking.
Red hoods over meters, however, "are placed when an organization needs the parking space to be reserved for their use," Wheeler wrote, giving examples such as funerals and legislative staff and small business needs.
During a recent walk around downtown Santa Fe, about half the meters encountered appeared to be inoperative, either displaying blank or scrambled LCD screens or an "out of order" message.
There are 12 single-space meters on a block of East San Francisco Street directly off the Plaza — from Old Santa Fe Trail to Cathedral Place. On Tuesday afternoon, seven of those appeared to be operative, while the remaining five showed blank screens.
On Marcy Street, from Washington Avenue to Otero Street, 13 of 30 devices appeared to be in working order Tuesday, with 15 showing blank or scrambled LCD screens and two showing screens that read "OUT OF ORDER."
Among a row of inoperative meters on Palace Ave, two had slips of paper stuck into the credit card readers that read "meter not working."
The meters and the money they generate are not insignificant: broken devices are at least partly to blame for decreased parking revenues for the city in recent years.
Single-space parking meters brought in $1.11 million in 2022 — down from $2.11 million in 2018. While revenue likely was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a city staff memo states the drop in income is "partly due to a large number of inoperative meters."
The lowest annual revenue from the meters in the last five years was about $873,000 in 2020.
In 2018, the city entered into a similar three-year contract with IPS Group, after upgrading all of its single-space parking meters to "smart meters" from the company.
The staff memo notes the city's parking meters — many of which were installed in 2014 — are "past useful life, failing, and need to be replaced."
The contract with IPS Group includes data management and warranties for meters, but the responsibility of performing maintenance on the equipment falls on the city.
"The maintenance plan is to replace the meters," Wheeler wrote, adding "the level of maintenance to deal with vandalism and other infrequent malfunctions is handled by our maintenance team, often with parts provided under warranty."
Thomas Studer, who lives outside Santa Fe, said he uses the city's metered parking when he comes into town about once per week.
Recently, he experienced trouble with one of the city's parking pay stations in the Railyard, which he said was not accepting his bank card.
He said he will park at broken meters when they're covered by a green hood, but otherwise he usually avoids them.
"I'm always afraid they'll write you up," he said.